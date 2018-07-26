GREECE

'Serious indications' that wildfire was arson

Authorities said Thursday that they increasingly suspect that Greece’s deadliest forest fire in decades, which killed at least 82 people, resulted from arson.

Public Order Minister Nikos Toskas said satellite image analysis and ground inspections indicated that the fire, which broke out in multiple places within a short time frame Monday, was set deliberately.

“We have serious indications and significant findings of criminal activity concerning arson,” Toskas said. “We are troubled by many factors, and there have been physical findings that are the subject of an investigation.”

He declined to provide details.

Rescue crews and volunteers continued to search for victims. Many of the bodies recovered were burned beyond recognition, making identification difficult.

The fire broke out near Rafina, northeast of Athens. Fanned by gale-force winds, it raced through seaside resorts.

The large area the flames swept through further complicated the process of identifying victims. Officials said there was no way of knowing how many people were there at the time. By Thursday afternoon, there was still no official figure for the missing.

— Associated Press

CHINA

Man detonates bomb outside U.S. Embassy

A 26-year-old man detonated a homemade bomb outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on Thursday, injuring only himself, police and witnesses said.

The bomb, which officers said resembled a firecracker, exploded in a public area in the embassy’s southeast corner, where people wait in line to apply for U.S. visas.

As the crowd scattered, police quickly apprehended the suspect, whom they identified as a man from Inner Mongolia with the last name Jiang. The blast hurt his hand, authorities said. A probe into his motives is underway.

Word of the blast spread quickly on social media. Photographs and videos posted online showed smoke near the embassy’s eastern edge, as well as security personnel and police cars gathered near an intersection.

But less than an hour later, the scene was largely clear, and the embassy was open for business.

Duterte signs off on deal for Muslim rebel autonomy: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte signed legislation creating a new Muslim autonomous region, called Bangsamoro, aimed at settling nearly half a century of Muslim unrest in the south. The deal was negotiated with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, the largest Muslim rebel group in the south, though about half a dozen smaller groups tied to the Islamic State remain a threat in the region.

Palestinian stabs 3 Israelis: Israel's military said a Palestinian wounded three Israelis in an attack in a settlement near Jerusalem. The military said "a terrorist carried out a stabbing attack" in the West Bank settlement of Adam and was later "neutralized." Some Israeli media outlets said the attacker had an ax.

— From news services