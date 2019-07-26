IRELAND

Leader wants to meet with Johnson on Brexit

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Friday that he would need to meet his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, to understand his “real red lines” on Brexit, and that Ireland had shown in the past that it could be flexible.

Varadkar’s deputy, Simon Coveney, had said earlier that Johnson’s approach to Brexit was “very unhelpful” and that he appeared set on a collision course with the European Union that would preclude an orderly exit with a transition deal.

“What I would like to do when I get a chance to speak to him is to get a sense from him as to what he is thinking and what his plans are. He has demonstrated a degree of flexibility in the past,” Varadkar told a politics forum, joking that Johnson had voted both for and against the Withdrawal Agreement his predecessor Theresa May negotiated with the E.U.

Varadkar said Johnson was taking “a much harder-line position” than May had, in particular by calling for the scrapping of the Irish border backstop — Ireland’s own main red line in the talks.

The backstop aims to ensure that E.U. member Ireland’s now-invisible border with the British province of Northern Ireland remains open, but some British politicians fear it could tie the United Kingdom into the E.U.’s customs union indefinitely.

MIGRANTS

Libyan crews recover dozens of bodies at sea

Libya’s coast guard recovered dozens of bodies of Europe-bound migrants who perished at sea as search operations continued Friday, a day after up to 150 people, including women and children, were feared drowned when their boats capsized in the Mediterranean Sea.

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi described Thursday’s shipwreck as “the worst Mediterranean tragedy” so far this year.

The Anti-Illegal Immigration Agency in the Libyan capital said that up to 350 migrants were on board the boats that capsized off the town of Khoms, about 75 miles east of Tripoli. The migrants included nationals from Eritrea, Egypt, Sudan and Libya, the agency said. Libyan officials said more than 130 have been rescued.

At least a dozen of the survivors were taken to a hospital in Khoms while the rest were transferred to detention centers, including Tajoura, near the front lines of the fighting between rival Libyan factions, the officials said. The Tajoura center was hit by an airstrike July 3 that killed more than 50 people and raised new concerns over the treatment of migrants in Libya. The U.N. refugee agency has demanded that the center be closed.

The U.N. migration agency said later Friday that the 84 migrants had been turned back from the Tajoura center and were instead being “released gradually” into the surrounding town.

BRAZIL

$30 million in gold gone within minutes

It took less than three minutes for a group of armed men to make off with $30 million in gold bars from Sao Paulo’s main airport Thursday — possibly the second-largest heist in Brazil’s history.

Men disguised as federal police drove to Sao Paulo-Guarulhos airport in an SUV and flatbed truck, both fashioned to look official, according to the airport’s press office. Security footage shows them wearing balaclavas and giving orders to cargo terminal employees, one of whom used a forklift to load the gold.

State police said the group had first kidnapped the airport’s cargo director and his family to force his cooperation.

In Brazil’s largest heist, thieves in 2005 tunneled into the central bank’s regional unit in Fortaleza to take the equivalent of $67 million in local currency.

Tanzania to shut part of game reserve to hunters: Tanzanian President John Magufuli has ordered the Selous Game Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage site, to be split in two to restrict access to big-game hunters. The 19,000-square-mile reserve is one of the largest protected areas in Africa, famed for its elephants, lions, black rhinos, hippos and giraffes. About 8 percent of the Selous is dedicated to photo-tourism while the rest is a hunting reserve. Magufuli wants a bigger area to become a national park where hunting is not permitted.

