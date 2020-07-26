AD

Israel has beefed up its troop presence along the borders with Lebanon and Syria since Friday’s strikes on Syrian army positions. Israel says those strikes were in response to unspecified munitions fired on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The exchanges came after an air raid on Damascus — thought to have been carried out by Israel — that killed five foreign fighters, including a member of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran.

AD

Israel has carried out scores of airstrikes in Syria in recent years targeting Iranian forces and Iran-backed groups there.

BRAZIL

Number of fires surges in Pantanal wetlands

The number of fires in Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands more than doubled in the first half of 2020, compared with the same period last year, according to data released by a state institute. Officials said it was the largest number of fires in a six-month period in two decades.

AD

The increase comes amid domestic and international concern over President Jair Bolsonaro’s calls to clear land to drive economic development and follows a surge in fires, many set to make land available for farming and other industry, in the Amazon last year.

There were 2,534 recorded fires in the Pantanal, the world’s biggest tropical wetlands, between January and June, the Brazilian National Institute for Space Research said. Between January and June 2019, the institute recorded 981 fires.

AD

As of Saturday, the institute had registered an additional 1,322 fires in July, for a total of 3,856 blazes in the wetlands.

Until the end of last month, technicians from the institute estimated the total area of the Pantanal burned this year at 1,969 square miles.

AD