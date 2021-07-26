The 68-year-old, who has been in power for more than two decades, pushed through constitutional changes last year that potentially allow him to hold on to power until 2036.
Navalny’s website, as well as the website of his top strategist, Leonid Volkov, and longtime ally Lyubov Sobol were unavailable Monday. The websites of Navalny’s Foundation for Fighting Corruption and a network of about 40 regional offices, which the government outlawed as extremist groups last month, also could not be accessed; neither could the website of the Navalny-backed Alliance of Doctors union and an online page calling for Navalny’s freedom.
According to Russia’s communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, access to all of the websites was restricted at the behest of the prosecutor general’s office. In a statement to the Interfax news agency, Roskomnadzor said they were being used for extremist propaganda.
— Associated Press
PAKISTAN
Afghan troops alleged to have fled across border
Dozens of Afghan soldiers slipped across the border into northwestern Pakistan, the Pakistani army said Monday, after their border post was overrun, apparently by the Taliban.
The statement said 46 members of the Afghan forces, including five officers, crossed the border late Sunday near the Pakistani town of Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The Afghan troops “have been provided food, shelter and necessary medical care as per established military norms,” the Pakistani army said, adding that it had informed Afghan authorities of the development.
Afghanistan denied Monday that its troops crossed into Pakistan.
“No Afghan military personnel have taken refuge in Pakistan,” said a spokesman for the Afghan forces.
The Taliban has swiftly captured territory in recent weeks in Afghanistan and seized strategic border crossings with several neighboring countries. It is also threatening a number of provincial capitals — advances that come as the last U.S. and NATO troops complete their final withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have long been fraught with suspicion and deep mistrust.
— Associated Press
57 feared dead as migrant boat capsizes off Libya: A boat carrying migrants capsized off Libya, leaving at least 57 people presumed dead, a U.N. migration official said. A spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration said at least 75 migrants were on the boat. Eighteen were rescued, she said. The shipwreck was the latest disaster in the Mediterranean Sea involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe. There has been a spike in crossings and attempted crossings from Libya in recent months.
Suspect in attack on Mali's president dies in custody: A man detained over an attempt to stab Mali's transitional president last week has died in a hospital while in custody, the government said. Assimi Goïta, a special forces colonel who staged two coups within nine months and is Mali's transitional leader, was unharmed in the July 20 attack. Suspects were detained, and an investigation was opened. The government said the health of the suspect who died "deteriorated" during the course of the probe.
— From news services