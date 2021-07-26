Suspect in attack on Mali's president dies in custody: A man detained over an attempt to stab Mali's transitional president last week has died in a hospital while in custody, the government said. Assimi Goïta, a special forces colonel who staged two coups within nine months and is Mali's transitional leader, was unharmed in the July 20 attack. Suspects were detained, and an investigation was opened. The government said the health of the suspect who died "deteriorated" during the course of the probe.