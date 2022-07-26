World Digest: July 26, 2022

Gift Article Share

15 killed, 50 injured in anti-U.N. violence Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight At least 15 people were killed and about 50 wounded on the second day of demonstrations against the United Nations in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s eastern cities of Goma and Butembo on Tuesday, authorities said. The dead included protesters and U.N. personnel as crowds attacked U.N. sites. The protests were called by a faction of the ruling party’s youth wing that accuses the U.N. mission, MONUSCO, of failing to protect civilians against militia violence.

The demonstrations began Monday, with hundreds of people attacking and looting a U.N. warehouse in Goma to demand that the mission leave the country. They flared again Tuesday and spread to Butembo, about 125 miles north of Goma.

“Mobs are throwing stones and petrol bombs, breaking into bases, looting and vandalizing, and setting facilities on fire,” deputy U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said in New York.

Advertisement

One peacekeeper and two U.N. police personnel were killed when their base in Butembo was attacked, the U.N. spokesman said. Butembo’s police chief said seven civilians were killed when the peacekeepers retaliated.

Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya had said earlier that at least five people were killed and about 50 wounded in Goma.

A Reuters reporter in Goma said peacekeepers fired tear gas and live bullets at the crowd, killing two and wounding at least two.

— Reuters

Verdict overturned in Briton's antiquities case

A retired British geologist sentenced to 15 years over antiquities smuggling in Iraq may soon go free after a Baghdad court overturned his conviction, his family and attorney said Tuesday.

Baghdad’s Court of Cassation, or appeals court, overturned the verdict against Jim Fitton, 66, his attorney Thair Soud told the Associated Press. The decision was made on the basis of an appeal filed by Soud shortly after Fitton was convicted.

Advertisement

Fitton’s release date was not immediately known, but Soud said his client should be freed soon pending paperwork.

Fitton drew international attention last month after his conviction for picking up shards of pottery from an archaeological site in southern Iraq.

Some of the pieces he picked up were no larger than a fingernail, he later told the criminal court.

He was arrested in March at Baghdad’s airport and sentenced in June.

Documents posted to the judiciary website said the appeals court found that Fitton’s trial judges had made mistakes and that key circumstantial evidence had been overlooked, including Fitton’s unfamiliarity with local laws. It also noted that the areas where he had picked up the pieces were unguarded.

Fitton had made no attempt to hide the items at the airport, the court said. Based on this, it found that he harbored no criminal intent to smuggle antiquities and ordered his immediate release, according to the documents.

Advertisement

— Associated Press

Gang accused of setting Haiti courthouse on fire: Suspected gang members set fire to a courthouse near Haiti's capital in the latest incident targeting the country's crumbling judicial system. The fire occurred in a region controlled by the 400 Mawozo gang, blamed in the killing of a police inspector on Sunday in a church in Croix-des-Bouquets and later setting the building on fire. The courthouse fire occurred a month after another gang raided the Court of First Instance in Port-au-Prince. The gang retains control of a portion of that courthouse.

German woman jailed for taking son to Syria to join ISIS: A German woman was convicted of membership in the Islamic State and other offenses for traveling to Syria with her young son to join the militant group. She was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison. The Düsseldorf state court found that the defendant traveled to Syria in 2015 with her son, then 5, without the knowledge of his father. It found that she ran the household there while her new husband fought for the group. The defendant, who had two more children in Syria, surrendered to Kurdish forces in 2019 and was repatriated to Germany with her children in October.

Advertisement

28 dead, 60 sick in India from drinking spiked liquor: At least 28 people died and 60 became ill from drinking altered liquor in western India, officials said. A senior official said the deaths occurred in Gujarat state, where the manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor are prohibited. The state's police chief said several suspected bootleggers have been detained. Deaths from illegally brewed alcohol are common in India.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article