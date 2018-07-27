GREECE

Prime minister takes responsibility for fires

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras took political responsibility Friday for a wildfire that killed at least 87 people and led to opposition accusations that the government failed to protect lives.

Tsipras’s opponents went on the offensive Friday as three days of mourning ended, accusing the government of failing to apologize for the disaster.

Seeking to deflect public anger, Tsipras told ministers he was conflicted over whether authorities had done everything right in response to the disaster.

Tsipras’s contrition comes after the main opposition New Democracy party criticized a government news conference Thursday night where not one word of apology was heard.

Civil Protection Minister Nikos Toskas said at the news conference that the government suspected arson was behind Monday night’s blaze.

Tsipras now faces questions over how so many were trapped in the fire as the death toll could rise further.

— Reuters

ISRAEL

Police raid al-Aqsa Mosque after clashes

Israeli troops entered Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest shrine in Islam, and carried out arrests Friday in what police described as a pursuit of youths who had lobbed rocks and fireworks during clashes outside.

The rare raid, on a site that is an emblem of Palestinians’ statehood hopes and a frequent catalyst of their conflict with Israel, came as medics in Gaza said Israeli army gunfire killed two people — including a boy — during a weekly border protest.

A police spokesman said the troops were sent into al-Aqsa after suspects who had barricaded themselves in after confrontations in the compound, during which masked men launched firecrackers from handheld canisters.

There was no immediate word of violence in the mosque, whose older male worshipers said they had been allowed to exit after being searched. Witnesses later saw about 20 younger men detained by police, and said mosque prayers later resumed.

Police put the number of arrests at 24.

— Reuters

Tunisia releases suspected bin Laden bodyguard: Tunisia has released a man two weeks after he was deported from Germany on suspicion of being an Islamist militant who once served as Osama bin Laden's bodyguard, a judiciary official said Friday. Tunis authorities had decided there was not enough evidence to keep holding Sami Aidoudi, but investigations would continue, said Sofian Sliti, spokesman of Tunisia's anti-terrorist judiciary body. German opposition and rights groups had criticized Aidoudi's deportation, saying he could face torture in Tunisia and citing a court decision that he should stay.

Mexico to capture threatened manatees: After the death of 21 manatees in a river in southern Mexico, authorities have decided to capture and transport the remaining marine mammals to a safe enclosure. A total of 27 manatees died in several waterways in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco between May and July. Scientists are performing tests to determine whether contamination caused the deaths. The manatees will be transported by boat and enclosed in tanks and protected pools with fresh river water.

— From news services