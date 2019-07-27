SYRIA

Children are among

11 dead in airstrike

A Syrian government airstrike hit a busy open-air market in the country’s northwest Saturday, killing at least 11 people, most of them children, according to activists. The town of Ariha has been particularly targeted over the past week as the government escalates its offensive against the country’s last rebel stronghold.

The airstrike in Ariha left an 18-month-old girl with an amputated leg, according to Mohamad Abrash, a surgeon and chief of Idlib’s central hospital. He said the girl’s father and brother died in the bombing, while her mother is in the ICU in the bed opposite her with a chest injury and internal bleeding in the head.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war, and another activist collective, called Ariha Today, said most of those killed were children. Ariha Today named six children younger than 14 who it said were killed in the airstrike.

— Associated Press

ITALY

2 Americans arrested in policeman's death

Two young Americans were jailed in Rome on Saturday as authorities investigate the fatal stabbing of an Italian police officer on a street near their hotel.

A detention order issued by prosecutors named the suspects as Gabriel Christian Natale Hjorth and Finnegan Lee Elder, both born in San Francisco. According to the birth dates cited, Elder is 19 while Natale Hjorth turns 19 later this year.

In the detention order, Elder is described as repeatedly stabbing Carabinieri paramilitary police officer Mario Cerciello Rega, 35, several times. Investigators said Cerciello Rega, along with a fellow Carabinieri officer, were in plainclothes when they confronted the two Americans in the wake of a drug deal gone wrong and an alleged extortion attempt.

— Associated Press

Prosecutors say Sudan generals are not to blame in massacre: Sudanese prosecutors say the country's ruling generals did not order the deadly breakup of a protest camp last month, and instead blame the widely condemned dispersal on paramilitary forces who exceeded their orders. Sudanese protest leaders disputed the prosecutors' conclusion. On June 3, Sudan's security forces violently swept away a protest camp located in front of the military headquarters in the capital, Khartoum. According to the protesters, at least 128 people have been killed and hundreds wounded during the sit-in dispersal and the subsequent crackdown. However, military-backed health authorities say only 61 have died, including three security forces.

Attacks in Pakistan leave 10 soldiers dead: At least 10 soldiers were killed in separate attacks within hours on Pakistan security forces. A military vehicle was ambushed and six soldiers were killed in the country's mountainous northern areas bordering Afghanistan on Saturday. The military said in a statement that "terrorists from across the border" fired on a patrol near Gurbaz in the North Waziristan region. The attack came after four paramilitary officials patrolling in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province were killed on Friday in an ambush by unidentified militants, the military said. Saturday's ambush was claimed by the Pakistani Taliban. No group has claimed responsibility for Friday's attack.

700 passengers rescued from flood-trapped train in India: Rescuers safely evacuated all 700 passengers from a train in India after it got stuck in monsoon floodwaters between two stations near Mumbai. Home Minister Amit Shah said on Twitter that all of the passengers had been rescued safely. The first group of 150 passengers was rescued after the train had been stranded for nine hours in the area, which is about 56 miles from Mumbai.

— From news services