Tarhuna, about 40 miles southeast of the capital, Tripoli, was under the control of the Kaniyat militia. Led by Kani, the militia had initially sworn allegiance to the former U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli. But it switched sides in the civil war and aligned with the east-based forces of commander Khalifa Hifter in 2019.
The officials said Kani was killed in an exchange of gunfire along with one of his associates. A third man reportedly was arrested. A spokesman for the militia confirmed Kani’s death.
The graves in Tarhuna were found after the militia’s withdrawal following the collapse of Hifter’s 14-month campaign to wrest control of Tripoli from militias allied with the government there.
The U.S. Treasury placed Kani and his militia under sanctions in November.
— Associated Press
Nicaragua arrests another opposition leader: Police in Nicaragua have arrested academic José Antonio Peraza, the leader of the opposition alliance Blue and White National Unity. He is the 22nd opposition leader arrested, in addition to seven potential presidential candidates, in a crackdown that started two months ago. Nearly all those who could have challenged President Daniel Ortega in the Nov. 7 election have now been detained, most of them under broad accusations of treason.
4 Afghan journalists arrested by intelligence agency: Four local journalists were arrested by Afghanistan's intelligence service after they returned to the city of Kandahar following a reporting trip to a border area recently seized by the Taliban, an Afghan press freedom group said. The four had traveled to Spin Boldak to interview Taliban commanders after the group captured a border crossing there with Pakistan. The Interior Ministry said the four are accused of spreading propaganda for the Taliban.
5 Rohingya die in landslide in Bangladesh refugee camp: At least five Rohingya refugees died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in a camp in southern Bangladesh, where more than 1 million refugees from neighboring Myanmar have been sheltered, an official said. A child reportedly also was swept away by flooding in a canal. About 700,000 Rohingya fled to refugee camps in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh after August 2017, when the military in Buddhist-majority Myanmar began a harsh crackdown on the Muslim group following an attack by Rohingya insurgents.
Iran claims arrest of spy group linked to Israel's Mossad: Iran's state TV said authorities arrested members of a group linked to Israel's Mossad intelligence agency amid protests over water shortages in southwest Iran. The report said that "spy agents, with a large amount of weapons and ammunition," were arrested after they sneaked into Iran. It claimed they intended to use the weapons during riots in Iran and for assassinations.
2 killed, 31 injured in blast in German industrial park: An explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies in Germany killed at least two people, with 31 injured and five missing hours later. The explosion at the waste management facility of the Chempark site in Leverkusen, near Cologne, took firefighters almost four hours to extinguish. The city of Leverkusen said the explosion occurred in storage tanks for solvents.
— From news services