5 Rohingya die in landslide in Bangladesh refugee camp: At least five Rohingya refugees died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in a camp in southern Bangladesh, where more than 1 million refugees from neighboring Myanmar have been sheltered, an official said. A child reportedly also was swept away by flooding in a canal. About 700,000 Rohingya fled to refugee camps in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh after August 2017, when the military in Buddhist-majority Myanmar began a harsh crackdown on the Muslim group following an attack by Rohingya insurgents.