World Digest: July 27, 2022

Hundreds of protesters breached the Iraqi parliament on Wednesday chanting anti-Iran slogans in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties. The majority of the protesters were followers of influential Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr. The incident raised the stakes in the political struggle for Iraq nearly 10 months after federal elections.

No lawmakers were present in the building. Only security forces were inside and appeared to allow the protesters in with relative ease.

The demonstrators were protesting the recent selection of Mohammed al-Sudani as the official nominee of the Coordination Framework, a coalition led by Iran-backed Shiite parties and their allies.

It was the largest protest since elections in October and the second time this month that Sadr has used his ability to mobilize masses to send a message to his rivals. Earlier in July, thousands heeded his call for a mass prayer, an event that many feared would devolve into destabilizing protests.

Hours after his followers occupied parliament, Sadr issued a statement on Twitter telling them that their message had been received and “to return safely to your homes.” Shortly afterward, protesters began making their way out of the building.

The incident, and Sadr’s subsequent show of control over his followers, carried an implicit warning to the Framework alliance of a potential escalation if the government forms with Sudani at the helm.

Sadr recently stepped down from the political process despite having won the most seats in the October election. He exited government-formation talks after he was not able to corral enough lawmakers to get the majority required to elect Iraq’s next president.

— Associated Press

Quake kills at least 5, injures dozens in north

A strong earthquake set off landslides and damaged buildings in the northern Philippines on Wednesday, killing at least five people and injuring dozens. In the capital, hospital patients were evacuated, and terrified people rushed outdoors.

The 7-magnitude quake was centered in a mountainous area of Abra province, said Renato Solidum, head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

At least five people died, mostly in collapsed structures. Hundreds of houses and buildings had cracked walls. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office last month, plans to travel Thursday to Abra.

The quake’s strength was lowered from an initial 7.3 magnitude after further analysis. The temblor was set off by movement in a local fault at a depth of 10 miles, the seismology institute said, adding that it expected aftershocks.

The Philippines lies along the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world’s quakes occur. It is also lashed by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year.

— Associated Press

British-U.S. environmentalist released on furlough in Iran: Morad Tahbaz, a British-born environmentalist who has been jailed in Iran for more than four years, has been released on furlough, Britain said. The 66-year-old wildlife conservationist is one of several people holding both Iranian and Western citizenship imprisoned by Iran over allegations of espionage. Two detainees, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori, were released in March and returned to Britain. Tahbaz, who holds U.S., British and Iranian citizenship, was allowed out on furlough at the same time but later sent back to prison. Iran arrested him in January 2018.

11 reported killed in Somalia suicide bombing: At least 11 people are dead after a suicide bomber struck at the entrance to a government building in southern Somalia, according to witnesses. The extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, which occurred in the Lower Shabelle region.

Israeli army alleges Hamas is rebuilding capabilities in Gaza: The Israeli army said Hamas has rebuilt some of the capabilities that were damaged during last year's Gaza war, including three new tunnels and weapons manufacturing and storage sites. The army published aerial imagery and maps showing what it said are tunnels, weapons factories and arms depots. It said the installations were near Al-Azhar University in Gaza City, a Pepsi factory, mosques, United Nations facilities and hospitals elsewhere in Gaza. A Hamas spokesman called the claims "pure lies and fabrications."

4 killed during anti-U.N. rally in Congo: Four people participating in demonstrations against the United Nations peacekeeping mission in eastern Congo were killed after a high-voltage power line fell on them, officials said. At least 15 people, including three U.N. personnel, have died and more than 60 people have been injured during what is now three days of protests in eastern Congo, a government spokesman said. Protesters accuse the U.N. forces of failing to protect civilians amid rising violence and are calling for the peacekeepers to leave.

— From news services

