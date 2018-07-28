GREECE

First of 86 wildfire victims is buried

Funerals for the victims of Greece’s lethal wildfire began Saturday with the burial of an elderly priest who drowned as he sought safety from the flames in the sea off the coastal community of Mati. The Rev. Spyridon Papapostolou, his wife and daughter were among hundreds who entered the water to protect themselves. But the 83-year-old cleric passed out and drowned, while his wife and daughter survived.

Eighty-six people have been reported killed by the fire, which began Monday. The toll, however, could be much greater: Authorities haven’t given an account of the missing. It was the deadliest wildfire in Europe since 1900, according to the Center for the Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters in Brussels.

— Associated Press

Pompeo, Turkish counterpart discuss Brunson situation: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkey's foreign minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed detained American pastor Andrew Brunson during a call, the State Department said. The Trump administration has escalated a pressure campaign, including threatening sanctions, to free Brunson, who has been accused of helping the group Ankara says was behind a failed military coup in 2016. The pastor has denied the charges.

Bemba to run for Congo presidency: Former Congolese vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba, whose conviction on war crimes was recently overturned, says he plans to return and run for president, and that "it will be a disaster for Congo" if President Joseph Kabila stays on past the election that is now set for December. Bemba told the Associated Press that he wants Congo's opposition to rally around a single challenger to Kabila and will "give all my support" if that challenger isn't him.

Pakistan's Khan claims support to form government: Former cricket star Imran Khan claims his Pakistan Movement for Justice party has acquired the support of the lawmakers needed to form a coalition government after winning this past week's polls. He did not say exactly how many lawmakers had agreed to join the future government, saying that would be revealed in coming days when the National Assembly convenes.

Gunmen attack Afghan midwife training center: Gunmen stormed a midwife training center in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, fighting security forces for several hours and killing three staff members. One attacker died after detonating a bomb, but a second held out for several hours before being killed, authorities said. A driver and two security guards were killed and seven people were wounded but 63 other people, almost all women, were rescued unharmed.

Syrian Kurds say they have reached accord with Assad: A Syrian Kurdish group says it has decided with the government to "chart a road map to a democratic and decentralized Syria," but there was no immediate confirmation from Damascus. Relations between the Syrian government of President Bashar al-Assad and the Kurdish-led administration in the northeast have been pivotal in the course of the seven-year-old war.

Egyptian court refers 75 for death sentence: An Egyptian court plans to transfer the cases of 75 people convicted of security-related offenses, including senior Muslim Brotherhood figures, to Egypt's top religious authority to decide whether they should be sentenced to death. They are among more than 700 people accused or convicted of illegal protest or murder over a 2013 sit-in that ended in the deaths of hundreds of Brotherhood supporters and dozens of police when it was broken up violently.

— From news services