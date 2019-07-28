NIGERIA

Suspected Islamists kill 65 in twin attacks

At least 65 people were killed in twin attacks by suspected Islamist militants in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno region, state television reported Sunday, among the deadliest violence against civilians in recent years.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, though Boko Haram and its Islamic State splinter group have often carried out attacks in the area.

A local government official was quoted as saying on state television that the assailants killed 21 people returning from a funeral in the first attack and that 44 more were killed as people tried to regroup in self-defense.

The death toll may rise, the official said, given the number of injured.

Nigeria’s military declined to comment on the attacks.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the violence and directed Nigeria’s air force and army to begin air patrols and ground operations to hunt down the attackers, according to a statement by his office.

Borno is the epicenter of the Boko Haram and related Islamic State in West Africa insurgency. The conflict has lasted a decade, during which time the militants have killed thousands of people and millions have fled from their homes in the region.

— Reuters

14 killed, 4 missing in landslide at Myanmar mine: A landslide at a Myanmar jade mine killed 14 people, including at least one police officer, as earth and mud engulfed a guard post, and four people were missing and feared dead, police said. The jade hub of Hpakant, in Kachin state in northern Myanmar, is frequently hit by deadly accidents, despite government pledges to clean up the lucrative mining industry.

Chile confirms diesel oil spill in pristine Patagonia: Chile's navy confirmed the spillage of about 10,500 gallons of diesel oil into the sea in a remote and pristine area of the South American country's Patagonia and said it is working to mitigate the effects. The navy said in a statement that it received a call from the mining company CAP reporting the spill at the terminal of Guarello Island. The area, known for its biodiversity, is one of the planet's most untouched. The navy said it has deployed ships to the area to control damage from the spill.

5 reported dead in airstrikes on rebel-held Syrian town: Government airstrikes on a town in northwestern Syria killed five people, opposition activists said. The airstrikes in Ariha, which also wounded 21 people, came as the government continued its deadly air campaign against the last rebel-held region in Syria. The town has been particularly targeted over the past week, as the government looks to regain momentum in its stalled offensive against Idlib province, which began in April. A day earlier, activists said an airstrike in Ariha killed 11 people.

5 killed as airstrike hits hospital, Libyan officials say: Libyan health authorities said an airstrike hit a field hospital south of the capital, Tripoli, killing at least four doctors and a paramedic. A spokesman for the Health Ministry of the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli said the attack occurred in the Zawya district. Forces based in eastern Libya are fighting for control of the capital's southern outskirts with militias allied with the Tripoli-based government. Health authorities did not say which side was behind the airstrike, which wounded eight health workers.

Top militant killed in Kashmir, Indian police say: A top commander of a Pakistan-based militant group was killed in the southern part of the Indian-administered section of Kashmir, the disputed region's police chief said. Dilbagh Singh said Munna Bihari, a commander of Jaish-e-Muhammad, and a local associate were killed in the night-long operation. Singh said Bihari was known for his bombmaking ability and his role in civilian killings and attacks on the military. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, but both claim the region in its entirety.

Myanmar holds repatriation talks with Rohingya refugees: A Myanmar government delegation met with representatives of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh to discuss creating conditions for their safe repatriation, officials said. Myanmar's permanent foreign secretary, U Myint Thu, led a 10-member delegation for the weekend talks. More than 700,000 Rohingya, a long- persecuted minority in Myanmar, fled to neighboring Bangladesh in the face of a crackdown by Myanmar's security forces.

— From news services