Najib, 67, vowed to appeal the verdict. He was granted a stay on his sentence, pending appeal.

AD

The conviction Tuesday focused on the illegal transfer of about $10 million from SRC International — a unit under 1MDB. Future trials will center on larger sums.

AD

In May 2018, Najib’s ruling National Front coalition was ousted after decades in power. His challenger, Mahathir Mohamad, became prime minister. Mahathir stepped aside this year.

Najib was charged in July 2018. Prosecutors in the United States and at least five other countries were investigating his role in the scandal.

— Rick Noack

LIBYA

Authorities fatally shot 3 migrants, U.N. says

Libyan authorities fatally shot three Sudanese migrants in a western coastal town who tried to escape after they were intercepted by the coast guard in the Mediterranean Sea and returned to shore, the United Nations said Tuesday.

AD

The three were among more than 70 Europe-bound migrants, mostly from Sudan, who were returned late Monday to the town of Khoms, said a spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration.

AD

The shooting underscores the perils that migrants face in Libya, which has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing war and poverty for Europe amid years-long chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed Libyan dictator Moammar Gaddafi.

The IOM said local authorities started shooting when the migrants attempted to escape from the disembarkation point.

Two migrants died at the site and a third died of his wounds while being taken to a hospital, according to the U.N. refugee agency, which called for an investigation.

AD

In recent years, the European Union has partnered with the coast guard and other Libyan forces to stop the flow of migrants.

— Associated Press

ZIMBABWE

Ruling party labels U.S. envoy a 'thug'

Zimbabwe’s ruling party has threatened the U.S. ambassador with expulsion, calling him a “thug” and accusing him of funding organizers of anti-government protests planned for Friday. The United States called the remark “deeply offensive.”

AD

Zimbabwe in recent weeks has increasingly accused the U.S. Embassy of supporting anti-government activists who are piling pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the economy collapses amid allegations of corruption and human rights abuses. The embassy denies the accusations.

AD

Patrick Chinamasa, a spokesman for the ruling ZANU-PF party, said this week that U.S. Ambassador Brian Nichols and a “coterie of gangsters” should stop “mobilizing and funding disturbances, coordinating violence and training insurgency. Our leadership will not hesitate to give him marching orders.”

Chinamasa added: “Diplomats should not behave like thugs, and Brian Nichols is a thug.”

In the past week, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa and Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo have accused Western countries of sponsoring Hopewell Chin’ono, a journalist known for exposing alleged government corruption, and Jacob Ngarivhume, an opposition politician behind the planned protests. They have been detained for a week on allegations of organizing the protests.

AD

AD

The U.S. Embassy in recent weeks has repeatedly called on Mnangagwa’s government to respect human rights.

— Associated Press

U.S. military says airstrike killed civilian in Somalia: The U.S. military acknowledged killing a civilian and wounding three others in an airstrike in Somalia this year. This is the second in a new series of quarterly reports by the U.S. Africa Command on airstrikes in Somalia and allegations of civilian deaths. The report substantiates allegations around a Feb. 2 airstrike. At the time, the United States said a member of the al-Shabab extremist group was killed.