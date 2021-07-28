Clashes on Armenia-Azerbaijan border kill 3, wound 4: Armenia said three of its troops were killed and two wounded in clashes with Azerbaijani forces on the border between the two former Soviet nations, which have been locked in a decades-long tug-of-war over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan said two of its service members were wounded. Both sides accused the other of starting the clashes. Later, they agreed to cease the hostilities in a move proposed by Russia. Tensions have been simmering since May, when Armenia protested what it called an incursion by Azerbaijani troops. Azerbaijan insisted that its soldiers were deployed to what it considers its territory.