“Others should use your experiences,” he said in remarks broadcast by state television that counseled “distrust of the West.” He added, “Westerners do not help us; they hit wherever they can.”
Khamenei described American negotiators as promising to lift sanctions but insisting that any return to the deal must “include a sentence” on negotiating on other issues.
“By putting this sentence, they want to provide an excuse for their further interventions on the principle of [the deal] and missile program and regional issues,” he said. “If Iran refuses to discuss them, they will say that you have violated the agreement and the agreement is over.”
President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the accord in 2018. Iran has since breached all the limits it agreed to under the deal.
— Associated Press
TUNISIA
Leading Islamist party faces probe amid crisis
Tunisian prosecutors have opened investigations into alleged foreign campaign funding and anonymous donations to the Islamist movement Ennahda and two other political parties, according to local media.
Ennahda is the dominant party in parliament, whose activities were suspended this week by President Kais Saied. Saied also fired the prime minister and key cabinet members, saying it was necessary to stabilize a country in an economic and health crisis. But Ennahda and other critics accuse him of overstepping his power and threatening Tunisia’s young democracy.
A spokesman for the financial prosecutor’s office said Wednesday on Mosaique FM radio that the investigations were opened in mid-July. He also said that investigations were opened this month into the national anti-corruption agency — itself suspected of corruption — and into Tunisia’s Truth and Dignity Commission, created to confront abuses carried out during decades of autocratic rule.
Tunisia, which ignited the Arab Spring a decade ago when protests led to the ouster of its autocratic leader, is often regarded as the only success story of those uprisings. But democracy did not bring prosperity.
— Associated Press
12-year-old killed by Israeli gunfire, Palestinian officials say: Israeli troops fatally shot a 12-year-old Palestinian boy as he was traveling in a car with his father and sister in the southern West Bank, Palestinian officials said. The shooting occurred in Beit Ummar, near the city of Hebron. The town's mayor said the boy asked his father to stop at a shop to buy something. The man made a U-turn, the mayor said, and Israeli troops nearby began shouting at him to stop. A soldier then opened fire at the vehicle, mortally wounding the boy.
Clashes on Armenia-Azerbaijan border kill 3, wound 4: Armenia said three of its troops were killed and two wounded in clashes with Azerbaijani forces on the border between the two former Soviet nations, which have been locked in a decades-long tug-of-war over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan said two of its service members were wounded. Both sides accused the other of starting the clashes. Later, they agreed to cease the hostilities in a move proposed by Russia. Tensions have been simmering since May, when Armenia protested what it called an incursion by Azerbaijani troops. Azerbaijan insisted that its soldiers were deployed to what it considers its territory.
Gunmen wound Chinese worker in Pakistan: Gunmen riding on a motorcycle fired into a car carrying two Chinese factory workers in the Pakistani port city of Karachi, wounding one before fleeing the scene, a rescue official and police said. The motive for the attack was not clear. Karachi is the capital of Sindh province, home to many Chinese-funded construction projects. Recently, a bus carrying Pakistani and Chinese workers fell into a ravine in northwest Pakistan, killing nine Chinese and four Pakistanis, in an alleged terrorist attack.
— From news services