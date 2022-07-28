World Digest: July 28, 2022

Gift Article Share

Hamas raises taxes in impoverished Gaza Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Gaza Strip’s Hamas rulers have imposed a slew of new taxes on imported clothes and office supplies just ahead of the new school year, sparking limited but rare protests in the impoverished coastal enclave. The move by the militant group comes as Gaza’s 2.3 million people are suffering not only from a 15-year Israeli-Egyptian blockade, but also from a jump in prices caused by global supply-chain issues and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A list by the Economy Ministry includes planned taxes on items like packaged nuts, with an import tariff of 2,000 shekels (nearly $600) per ton. In the past, nuts were imported tax-free. The tariff on a ton of toilet paper rose from $90 to $580. The taxes are set to go into effect Aug. 1.

The list also includes a tax of about $3 on a pair of jeans and $230 on a ton of plastic folders used to store papers.

Gaza’s economy has been hit hard by the Israeli-Egyptian blockade, imposed when Hamas seized power in 2007. Israel says the blockade is needed to prevent Hamas from procuring arms, but critics say the restrictions amount to collective punishment.

— Associated Press

Israeli court overturns settler eviction order

The Israeli Supreme Court has cleared the way for Jewish settlers of an outpost in the occupied West Bank to remain in their homes, overturning an eviction order that determined the outpost had been built improperly on privately owned Palestinian land.

In their decision, a panel of judges found that though the Mitzpe Kramim outpost was built on privately owned Palestinian land, it had been allocated to the settlers in “good faith” by the Israeli government. Therefore, the 40 Jewish families living there can remain, the panel said.

Palestinians and human rights groups fear this could set a precedent for future disputes over Jewish settlements built on privately owned Palestinian land.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war and has built more than 130 authorized settlements there. The Palestinians want the West Bank to form the main part of their future state.

While Israel differentiates between recognized settlements and unauthorized outposts, the international community overwhelmingly views all settlements as illegal and obstacles to peace.

— Associated Press

Lightning kills dozens this week in northern India: Seven people, mostly farmers, were killed by lightning in a village in India's northern Uttar Pradesh state, police said, bringing the death toll by lightning to 49 in the state this week. The farmers had taken shelter under trees during rains when they were struck.

17 reported killed in fighting in Syria: At least 17 people were killed and dozens wounded in the Syrian province of Sweida in clashes between residents and gangs aligned with state security agencies, activists and local media said. Over the weekend, the detention of one resident by government-backed fighters prompted others to set up roadblocks and detain members of government-allied gangs and besiege their bases, the local Suwayda24 media outlet reported. The resulting fighting left 17 people dead, Sweida's health directorate said.

Attacks in Mali kill 3 civilians, 15 troops: At least three civilians and 15 soldiers were killed in attacks in central Mali, the army said, as insecurity worsens in the West African nation. An army spokesman said the attacks targeted army positions and that the army fought back, killing at least 48 assailants. No group claimed responsibility for the attacks, but they bear the mark of groups tied to al-Qaeda.

Landslide kills 6 in Tehran: A landslide triggered by heavy rains in Tehran killed six people, with 14 believed missing, Iran's state-run media reported. State TV reported that the rains caused flash floods and landslides in a neighborhood at the foothills of the Alborz mountain range. Nine people were reported injured. Meanwhile, the semiofficial Iranian Students' News Agency said flash floods killed five people in a southeastern province, while one died in a town east of Tehran.

— From news services

