YEMEN

Heavy fighting near Hodeida kills dozens

Heavy fighting along Yemen’s west coast between pro-government forces and Shiite rebels in recent days has left dozens dead from both sides, Yemeni officials and witnesses said Sunday.

Government forces, backed by a Saudi-led coalition, have been advancing in the area in recent weeks as they battle the Iran-allied rebels, known as Houthis. The fighting has escalated as government forces try to retake the port city of Hodeida, the main entry point for food in a country teetering on the brink of famine.

The government has been waging an offensive to seize the rebel-held district of Zabid south of Hodeida, the officials said. The fighting to capture the UNESCO World Heritage Site has killed dozens from both sides of Yemen’s conflict, which is in its fourth year.

The coalition on Sunday targeted rebels in the district of Durayhimi south of Hodeida with airstrikes, killing at least 18 people, the officials said.

The U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, Lise Grande, said airstrikes hit and damaged a sanitation facility in Zabid and a water station that supplies the majority of the water to the city of Hodeida. “These airstrikes are putting innocent civilians at extreme risk,” she said.

Also Sunday, the coalition said it destroyed missile launch sites in the rebels’ northern home base of Saada province, according to a statement carried by the Saudi state-run al-Ekhbariya TV channel.

— Associated Press

INDONESIA

Quake hits island next to Bali, killing 14

A strong and shallow earthquake early Sunday killed at least 14 people and injured more than 160 on Indonesia’s Lombok island, a popular tourist destination next to Bali, officials said.

The quake damaged more than 1,000 houses and was felt in a wider area, including on Bali, where no damage or casualties were reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck at a depth of only 4.4 miles. Shallow earthquakes tend to do more damage than deeper ones.

East Lombok district was hit the hardest, with 10 deaths, said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency. At least 162 people were injured, Nugroho said.

The quake caused blackouts in East Lombok and North Lombok districts and triggered a large landslide at Mount Rinjani, an active volcano.

Indonesia’s meteorology and geophysics agency recorded more than 130 aftershocks.

The country is prone to earthquakes because of its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

— Associated Press

MALI

Thousand vote in polls marked by insecurity

Thousands voted Sunday in a presidential election in Mali’s capital, but others struggled in parts of the country’s north, where some ballot boxes were burned, and in the central region, where voters feared threats by extremist groups.

Results are expected within the week. If no candidate wins more than 50 percent in this round, Malians will vote in a second round on Aug. 12.

Voters expressed concern about being targeted after al-Qaeda’s local branch warned for months against going to the polls. Deadly communal clashes between ethnic groups and accusations of heavy-handed counterterrorism operations have complicated what President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita hopes will be an election victory leading to a second term.

The 73-year-old faces 23 candidates in the first round.

His main challenger is 68-year-old Soumaila Cisse, his rival in 2013, who has accused the president of not addressing Mali’s rising insecurity.

Experts say Mali is less secure than in 2013, when French-backed forces pushed extremists in the north from their strongholds.

— Associated Press

Iraqi electricity minister suspended over poor service: Iraq's prime minister suspended the electricity minister over a power crisis amid mushrooming protests in the country's Shiite heartland demanding better services and jobs. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said the suspension of Qassim al-Fahdawi would last until an investigation is concluded. Many Iraqi cities and towns still experience severe power cuts and rolling blackouts, despite billions of dollars spent on the energy sector since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein. The issue has also partly fueled this month's protests.

— From news services