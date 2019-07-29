RUSSIA

Putin foe moved back to jail from hospital

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was moved back to jail from a hospital Monday even though his physician raised suspicions of a possible poisoning attempt after he suffered facial swelling and a rash while in jail.

Details about Navalny’s condition were scarce after he was rushed to a hospital Sunday over what authorities said was a suspected allergy attack inside a detention facility where he was serving 30 days for calling an unsanctioned protest. The 43-year-old, a formidable political foe of President Vladimir Putin, was arrested several days before a major opposition rally Saturday that ended with nearly 1,400 people detained.

In a blog post written in jail, Navalny said he may have been exposed to an unknown chemical agent while in custody.

Anastasiya Vasilyeva, Navalny’s physician, told reporters Monday that he had been moved from the hospital back to the detention facility before necessary tests were run. Vasilyeva said the swelling and the face rash could be consistent with chemical poisoning.

Olga Mikhailova, an attorney for Navalny, said earlier that the outbreak was caused by “poisoning, by some kind of chemical substance” but that its source was not established.

Navalny’s supporters suspect foul play. Some Kremlin political foes have been poisoned or killed in recent years, although Russian officials denied any involvement.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

Nationalist, Arab blocs formed ahead of vote

A group of religious nationalist parties in Israel said Monday that they would run together in the upcoming parliamentary elections, the same day that four Arab political parties formalized a merger of their own.

The United Right, led by former justice minister Ayelet Shaked, is the third political alliance formed in recent days ahead of this week’s deadline to finalize party lineups for the Sept. 17 vote. It is expected to back Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should he be tasked with forming a government.

The unprecedented repeat election in September comes after Netanyahu failed to form a majority coalition government following a vote in April.

The United Right bloc was announced a day after the Arab nationalist Balad party said it would join a reunited Joint List of Arab parties, months after infighting fragmented the alliance.

Last week, former prime minister Ehud Barak and the left-wing Meretz party joined to form the Democratic Union. They hope to oust Netanyahu, who this month became Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.

— Associated Press

Saudi-led airstrike reportedly kills 10 civilians in Yemen: An airstrike by a Saudi-led coalition hit a market in rebel-held northern Yemen, killing at least 10 civilians, including children, Yemeni officials and the rebels' Health Ministry said. The Yemeni officials said the strike occurred in Saada province, a stronghold of the Houthi rebels that lies along the border with Saudi Arabia. The rebels' Health Ministry said the airstrike wounded 27 people. The Saudi-led coalition has been battling the rebels on behalf of an internationally recognized government since 2015.

Syrian troops advance in northwest, breaking impasse: Syrian troops have made advances in northwest Syria, seizing a hilltop village and a nearby town in the first breakthrough for President Bashar al-Assad's forces after weeks of aerial and artillery bombardment. The government is looking to regain momentum in its stalled offensive against the last opposition stronghold in Syria, which encompasses Idlib province and the surrounding rural areas of Hama province. Syria's Central Military Media said troops captured the Tal Malah village and the town of Jibeen after clashes with rebels.

5 reported killed in Sudan as police disperse rally: Sudanese security forces fired on student demonstrators in a central province, killing at least five people, protest organizers said. The Sudanese Doctors Central Committee said the protest in Obeid, in North Kordofan province, was organized by high school students to protest military rule. It said several people were wounded. The committee is part of the Sudanese Professionals Association, which spearheaded the months of protests that led to the military ouster of President Omar Hassan al-Bashir in April.

— From news services