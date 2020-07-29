Drone footage captured by the Guard showed two missiles blasting out from covered positions in the desert early Wednesday. The Guard did not identify the location, nor the missiles involved.

AD

The footage also showed a missile striking a target resembling a U.S. missile defense system known as a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD.

AD

— Associated Press

BELARUS

33 Russian contractors detained ahead of vote

The authoritarian leader of Belarus accused Russia of harboring “dirty intentions” Wednesday after his intelligence agency detained more than 30 Russian private military contractors ahead of Belarus’s presidential election.

President Alexander Lukashenko, who is seeking a sixth term in the Aug. 9 election, has repeatedly accused Russia of trying to force Belarus to abandon its post-Soviet independence. Throughout his rule, Lukashenko has relied on subsidies and support from Moscow but resisted Russia’s efforts to gain control over Belarus’s economic assets.

AD

State news agency BelTA said 32 people from the private Russian military firm Wagner were detained overnight outside the capital, Minsk. Another person was detained in the country’s south, BelTA reported.

AD

Wagner is linked to Yevgeniy Prigozhin, a Russian businessman indicted by the United States on suspicion of meddling in the 2016 election.

— Associated Press

YEMEN

Southern separatists to give up on self-rule

Yemen’s leading separatist group will abandon its aspirations for self-rule to implement a stalled peace deal brokered by Saudi Arabia, the group said Wednesday in a step toward closing a dangerous rift between nominal allies in the five-year war.

AD

A spokesman for the separatists’ Southern Transitional Council, a group of militias backed by the United Arab Emirates, said the separatists would give up their dreams of self-administration over southern Yemen to pursue the deal.

The announcement comes after months of infighting in a Saudi-led coalition that saw secessionists seize control of the southern port city of Aden, the interim seat of the internationally recognized government, igniting clashes.

AD

The power-sharing deal, signed last fall, sets the stage to end a rivalry between Yemen’s Saudi-allied government and the UAE-backed southern separatists. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been partners in the coalition fighting to oust Iran-allied Shiite Houthi rebels, who seized northern Yemen in 2014.

AD

— Associated Press

U.S. imposes sanctions on Assad's eldest child: The U.S. State Department imposed sanctions on President Bashar al-Assad's son Hafez, keeping up pressure on the Syrian leader and his inner circle. It was the first time the sanctions named any of Assad's three children. Separately, the Treasury Department announced sanctions on Syrian businessman Wassim al-Qattan and nine entities for "enriching the Syrian regime through construction of luxury real estate."

British-Australian academic moved to notorious Iran prison: A British-Australian academic serving a 10-year sentence for espionage in Iran has been moved to a notorious prison, Australia confirmed. Kylie Moore-Gilbert was arrested in Tehran in 2018 while trying to leave the country after attending a conference and was sent to Evin prison. Iran told Australia that Moore-Gilbert had recently been moved to Qarchak prison, east of Tehran, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said.