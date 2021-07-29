The attacks came after the army launched an operation against the rebel-held old quarter in the city of Daraa, where peaceful protests over decades of autocratic Assad family rule began in 2011 and were met with deadly force before spreading across the country.
The army has sought to reassert its control after the collapse of talks this week to get local elders and former rebels to allow it to extend its control inside the old quarter.
The army retook control of the province in summer 2018. Russian-brokered deals forced rebels to hand over heavy arms and cede state institutions in the enclave but kept the army from entering their neighborhoods.
MALTA
Probe into journalist's killing blames state
An independent inquiry into the murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia released Thursday has concluded that the Maltese state “has to bear responsibility” for the killing because of the culture of impunity emanating from the highest levels of government.
Caruana Galizia’s family had sought the inquiry into the Oct. 16, 2017, car bombing in Malta.
The inquiry found no evidence that the state played a direct role in the killing but said it has to bear responsibility because it created “an atmosphere of impunity, generated from the highest levels in the heart of the administration” and spreading to other entities, “leading to a collapse of the rule of law.”
The report said the state had failed to recognize the risk to Caruana Galizia’s life, given the threats she was living under, and to take steps to mitigate it.
A businessman with ties to government officials is alleged to have been the organizer of the killing. He has pleaded not guilty. In addition, three men have been charged with carrying out the attack, two with providing explosives and another with being the middleman. Trials are underway.
MEXICO
Thousands of federal inmates to be freed
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday that a new presidential decree would liberate thousands of federal prisoners in special circumstances, including torture victims.
The decree would free by Sept. 15 federal prisoners of any age accused of any crime if they had been victims of torture, López Obrador said at a news conference.
In addition, federal prisoners older than 75 who had not committed serious crimes and prisoners over 65 with chronic illnesses who had not committed serious crimes would be liberated, he said. Federal inmates who have been behind bars for more than 10 years without being sentenced and who had not committed a serious crime would be freed.
López Obrador said he would sign the decree next week.
Scores killed in Afghanistan flooding, officials say: More than 60 people are dead after flash floods tore through Nurestan, an impoverished region of eastern Afghanistan where a heavy Taliban presence makes it difficult to launch rescue efforts, officials said. Flooding has become a routine summer tragedy in northern and eastern Afghanistan, where infrastructure is poor and aid workers are stretched thin by decades of conflict.
Death toll rises to 99 in flooding in China: The death toll from floods that hit a province in central China last week has risen to 99, authorities said. An official in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan province, announced 26 more deaths in two outlying areas, state media reported. Record rainfall in Zhengzhou nine days ago inundated the city's subway system and turned streets into rushing rivers. The storms then moved north, flooding other parts of the province.
