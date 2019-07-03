JAPAN

Record rain prompts evacuations in Kyushu

More than 1 million residents across the island of Kyushu in southwest Japan were ordered to evacuate Wednesday amid torrential rain and warnings of severe flooding and landslides.

According to the forecast, the massive downpour, which had already brought record levels of rain over 72 hours, was set to intensify in the next 12 hours.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency held an emergency news conference, warning residents of several cities in Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures to evacuate “to protect themselves” without delay.

Local media and government officials, including Hiroyuki Mori, mayor of Kagoshima’s capital of the same name, warned locals of potential disasters and urged them to leave their homes.

“Disasters due to mudslides can happen anytime at multiple places simultaneously. Please take care of yourself and those who you care about to protect your and their lives,” Mori said at the news conference, while issuing an evacuation order to his city’s 590,000 residents.

Satoshi Mitazono, governor of Kagoshima prefecture, called on Japan’s ground self-defense force to stand by in case of an emergency. Over the past few days, the city of Kagoshima has had a rain volume equivalent to the monthly average.

An estimated 600,000 people in the surrounding regions of Kagoshima and Miyazaki have also been told to leave their homes. Almost 200 sites have been designated as evacuation centers.

— Akiko Kashiwagi and Jennifer Hassan

PHILIPPINES

Scores fall ill at party for Imelda Marcos

Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos was always known for her lavish parties, but her 90th birthday bash Wednesday took a particularly dramatic turn. About 200 people were affected by apparent food poisoning, and dozens were rushed to nearby hospitals, according to the Philippine Red Cross.

The party was attended by an estimated 2,000 supporters and filled a sports complex in Metro Manila, the area around the capital. Packed meals of adobo, a Philippine meat dish, with egg were the suspected cause of the illnesses.

Marcos’s son, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., said organizers were investigating. “We have reached out to those affected and are taking care of them,” he said. “I [offer my] apologies and ask for your understanding at this time.”

Despite the scramble, local media reported, the party went on. Reporters were not allowed to cover a concert that followed.

— Regine Cabato

SOUTH SUDAN

U.N.: Over 100 killed in wake of peace deal

South Sudan’s army and several armed groups killed more than 100 civilians in a surge of violence in a southern region of the country after the signing of a peace deal last year, a U.N. report said Wednesday.

The armed forces also committed sexual violence including rape against about 100 women and girls in the same region, Central Equatoria, between September 2018 and April 2019, the report by the U.N. peacekeeping mission in the country found.

The violence in the Central Equatorian region is an exception to the trend of a “significant decrease in conflict-related violations and abuses” across South Sudan since the deal was signed, the report said.

Lul Ruai Koang, South Sudan’s military spokesman, said he had not seen the report and declined to comment on its contents.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 but descended into a civil war two years later. After failed agreements, the two main warring parties signed a deal in September.

— Reuters

Federal police revolt in Mexico: Hundreds of federal police officers blocked highways in and around the Mexican capital as they revolted against plans to absorb them into the newly formed national guard, a move the police fear could upend their jobs. The protests came as the government officially began deploying the national guard to several states to fight crime and control immigration. Federal police at a Mexico City command center demanded a meeting with the country's security secretary.

Protests over death of Ethiopian Israeli enter 3rd day: Scores of activists returned to streets across Israel to protest the killing of an Ethiopian Israeli teen by an off-duty police officer in what the community calls the latest example of police brutality and discrimination in Israeli society. Hundreds marched amid officers in heavy riot gear. At least 12 activists were arrested at various demonstration sites for hurling stones and carrying petrol bombs. But the rallies appeared calmer than those of the previous night, when outrage over the killing escalated into violent clashes. The protests erupted after the unarmed Solomon Teka, 18, was fatally shot in a Haifa suburb Sunday and escalated after his funeral on Tuesday.

Some survived Russian sub fire, defense minister says: Some crew members survived a fire that killed 14 sailors on one of the Russian navy's deep-sea submersibles, Russia's defense minister said, without specifying the number of survivors. Speaking at the navy's Arctic base of Severomorsk, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu praised crew members for "heroic" actions on the research vessel, saying some sacrificed their lives to rescue a civilian expert and to save the ship when fire broke out Monday. Russian media said four or five crew members survived the blaze, but the assertion couldn't be confirmed. Details were scarce about the fire and the ship, which was on a mission to measure sea depths in Russia's territorial waters in the Barents Sea.

— From news services