AD

AD

Iranian officials have sought to downplay the fire, which erupted Thursday, calling it an “incident” that affected an “industrial shed.” However, a photo and video of the site aired by Iranian state TV showed a two-story brick building with its roof apparently destroyed.

— Associated Press

France's Macron names new prime minister in shuffle: French President Emmanuel Macron named Jean Castex, who coordinated France's coronavirus reopening strategy, as the country's new prime minister. The relatively low-profile Castex replaces Édouard Philippe, who resigned earlier in the day. Macron is reshuffling the government to focus on restarting the economy after months of lockdown. Many government members are expected to be replaced.

AD

Duterte signs controversial anti-terrorism law: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a widely opposed anti-terrororism law that critics fear could be used against human rights defenders and to muzzle dissent. The law allows the detention of suspects for up to 24 days without charge and empowers a government anti-terrorism council to designate suspects or groups as suspected terrorists who could then be subject to arrest and surveillance. Opponents say they will challenge the law in the Supreme Court.

AD

Gate-crasher faces 22 charges in Canada: An armed member of the Canadian military who drove a truck through gates protecting the part of Ottawa where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives was acting alone and now faces 22 charges, police said. The suspect, Corey Hurren, 46, had driven 1,240 miles from the central province of Manitoba to Ottawa. His truck broke down after he hit the gates, and he was later arrested without incident. Police say Hurren was armed with several weapons, including a rifle. Trudeau was not at home when the incident occurred.

22 killed in train-bus crash in Pakistan: A passenger train crashed into a bus carrying Sikh pilgrims at an unmanned railway crossing in eastern Pakistan, killing 22 people, including seven women, officials said. At least six pilgrims were injured. The accident happened in the district of Sheikhupura in Punjab province. The Sikh pilgrims were from the northwestern city of Peshawar and were returning home from a visit to the shrine of Nankana Sahib in Sheikhupura.

AD

At least 4 die in blast at fireworks factory in Turkey: A large explosion at a fireworks factory in northwestern Turkey killed four people and injured 97 others, officials said. At least three people were reported missing. The cause of the blast at the factory, outside the town of Hendek, in Sakarya province, has not been determined.

AD