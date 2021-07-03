A Defense Ministry’s spokesman, Mohamed Zekri, said the 84 migrants rescued were picked up by fishermen. He declined to confirm the drowning of the others.
Libya is a frequent departure point for migrants making the dangerous Mediterranean crossing. Several boats carrying migrants have wrecked in recent weeks.
— Associated Press
JAPAN
Heavy rains trigger deadly landslide
Two people are dead and at least 19 are missing after a landslide caused by torrential rains tore through the Japanese city of Atami on Saturday.
Witnesses described seeing entire houses swept away by the fast-moving river of debris, and video posted to social media showed a motorist barely managing to get out of the way as dark mud cascaded down one of the city’s steep hills.
One 84-year-old man told Kyodo News that he had noticed a rotting smell, then looked up to see a torrent of mud and sand rushing toward him.
Mudslides are not uncommon during Japan’s rainy season, but extreme weather appears to have played a role in the disaster. Atami has received more rain in the first three days of July than it usually records in an entire month, the BBC reported.
— Antonia Noori Farzan
Palestinians renew protests of President Abbas: Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the West Bank city of Ramallah to demonstrate against President Mahmoud Abbas, hoping to inject new momentum into a protest movement sparked by the death of an outspoken critic in the custody of Palestinian security forces. Palestinian security forces and supporters of Abbas violently dispersed a similar protest a week ago, drawing expressions of concern from the United States and the U.N. human rights chief.
At least 8 killed in shelling of Syrian rebel enclave: Artillery fire from government-controlled territory and airstrikes killed at least eight civilians in Ibleen, a village in southern Idlib province that is Syria's last rebel enclave. Most of the dead were children, and a civil defense center and a water station were destroyed, said rescue workers and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Palestinian killed in clash with settlers in West Bank: The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man during clashes with settlers in the occupied West Bank. Mohammad Fareed Hassan, 20, was shot in the chest as residents of Qusra village, near Nablus city, confronted Israelis who stormed the village from a nearby settlement, the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported. It said Israeli troops accompanied the settlers.
Jim Morrison fans gather to honor Doors frontman in Paris: Fifty years after his death at age 27, fans of rock music legend Jim Morrison from around the world came to the Père Lachaise cemetery in Paris, where the Doors frontman is buried. Many brought candles and pictures, and some burned incense sticks near his grave as police watched from nearby.
— From news services