World Digest: July 3, 2022

Several dead, suspect held in mall shooting Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A man opened fire inside a mall in Denmark’s capital on Sunday, killing several people and wounding several, police said. A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting, Copenhagen police inspector Soren Thomassen told reporters, adding that there was no indication that anyone else was involved, though police were still investigating.

He said it was too early to speculate on the motive for the shooting at Field’s, one of the biggest malls in Scandinavia.

Thomassen gave no specific casualty count beyond saying that several people were dead and several wounded. He said the suspect was an “ethnic Dane,” a phrase typically used to mean someone is White.

Danish broadcaster TV2 published a grainy photo of the alleged gunman, seen wearing knee-length shorts and a tank top and holding what appeared to be a rifle in his right hand.

Danish media reported that a concert by Harry Styles, scheduled for Sunday night at the nearby Royal Arena, was canceled.

The shooting occurred a week after a mass shooting in neighboring Norway, where police said a Norwegian man of Iranian origin opened fire during an LGBTQ festival, killing two and wounding more than 20.

— Associated Press

Scientist accused of treason dies after arrest

A Russian scientist who was arrested in Siberia last week on suspicion of state treason and flown to Moscow despite suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer has died, lawyers and a family member said Sunday.

Physicist Dmitry Kolker, 54, had been taken from his hospital bed, where he was being fed through a tube, and bundled onto a flight of more than four hours to Moscow.

The lawyers said he was taken to Lefortovo prison and later died in a hospital.

His cousin Anton Dianov told Reuters from the United States that the accusation against the laser specialist — that he had betrayed state secrets to China — was preposterous.

“He was a scientist, he loved his country, he was working in his country despite many invitations from leading universities and labs to go work abroad,” Dianov said.

The family and lawyers said Kolker was detained, and his house searched, by the FSB security service. They said the treason charges were based on lectures Kolker had delivered in China, even though the content had been approved by the FSB.

On Saturday, state news agency Tass said Russia had detained a second scientist in Novosibirsk on suspicion of state treason. It was not clear whether the two cases were connected.

A number of Russian scientists have been arrested and charged with treason in recent years on suspicion of passing sensitive material to foreigners. Critics of the Kremlin say the arrests often stem from paranoia.

— Reuters

6 hikers killed as Alpine glacier chunk detaches: A large chunk of an Alpine glacier broke loose and roared down a mountainside in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring eight, authorities said. It was not clear how many hikers were in the area when the avalanche struck. The glacier, in the Marmolada range, is the largest in the Dolomite mountains in northeastern Italy but has been rapidly melting away in recent years. It was not clear what caused the section of ice to break away. But the intense heat wave gripping Italy since late June could be a factor.

Heavy rains, floods prompt evacuations of Sydney suburbs: Thousands of residents in the suburbs of Sydney were told to evacuate their homes after heavy rains caused floodwaters to rise and rivers to overflow in what authorities described as life-threatening emergencies. The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for heavy rain and flash floods and winds of up to 55 mph along the coast of Australia's most populous city and other parts of New South Wales state. People were told to avoid any nonessential travel, including on public transport, with some roads already underwater and others at risk of flash flooding.

Nigerian authorities rescue 77 kept in church for rapture: Police in Nigeria freed at least 77 people who were kept in a church basement by pastors who preached to them about Christian believers ascending to heaven with the second coming of Jesus, authorities said. The people rescued in Ondo state included 23 children, some as young as 8. Residents said some Whole Bible Believer Church members had been kept there since last year. Two pastors are in custody.

— From news services

