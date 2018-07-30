MALAYSIA

MH370 could've been hijacked, report says

A Malaysian-led independent investigation team released a report Monday, more than four years after Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared, that highlighted shortcomings in the government’s response and raised the possibility of “intervention by a third party.”

The report reiterated Malaysia’s assertion that the plane was deliberately diverted and flown for over seven hours after severing communications.

Chief investigator Kok Soo Chon said the cause of the disappearance cannot be determined until the wreckage and the plane’s black boxes are found. He said that there was no evidence of abnormal behavior or stress in the two pilots that could have led them to hijack the plane and that all passengers also were cleared by police.

“We are not of the opinion that it could be an event committed by the pilot,” Kok said at a news briefing.

“We cannot rule out unlawful interference by a third party,” such as someone holding the pilots hostage, he said. But he added that no group has said it hijacked the plane and that no ransom demand has been made.

He said the investigation showed lapses by air traffic control, including a failure to swiftly initiate an emergency response and monitor radar continuously.

The plane, carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, vanished March 8, 2014, and is presumed to have crashed in the far southern Indian Ocean.

Pieces of debris that washed ashore on African beaches and Indian Ocean islands indicated that the plane probably crashed in a distant remote stretch of the ocean. But a government search failed to pinpoint a location, as did a private search.

HORN OF AFRICA

Eritrea and Somalia agree to restore ties

Eritrea and Somalia have agreed to restore diplomatic relations, both countries announced Monday in another thaw in the restive Horn of Africa region, while Somalia’s leader called for sanctions on Eritrea to be removed.

Eritrea’s information minister shared the joint statement on Twitter as Somalia’s president ended a historic three-day visit to one of the world’s most closed-off nations. The countries have not had diplomatic ties for nearly 15 years.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed called for the lifting of U.N. sanctions on Eritrea over its alleged support of the Somalia-based al-Shabab extremist group, which Eritrea has long denied.

“We urge all economic sanctions and embargo imposed on the people of Eritrea must be lifted so that the economic integration of the Horn of Africa region can be realized,” Mohamed said Sunday at a banquet hosted by Eritrea’s president.

The visit by Somalia’s leader follows a stunning diplomatic thaw between Eritrea and neighboring Ethiopia after more than two decades.

South African court revokes immunity for Grace Mugabe: A court in South Africa has set aside a decision to grant diplomatic immunity to former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe in a case in which she was accused of beating a young model with an electrical cord in a Johannesburg hotel. Mugabe was allowed to leave the country. Local media quoted the court as saying that the immunity decision last year, when Mugabe was first lady, was inconsistent with South Africa's constitution.

Mexico had more homicides in 2017 than previously thought: The number of homicides in Mexico last year was higher than originally thought. The National statistics institute INEGI put the number at 31,174, the highest since comparable records began being kept in 1997, including the peak year of Mexico's drug war, in 2011. The Interior Ministry previously reported 29,168 homicides for 2017. INEGI's data is seen as more thorough because it is gathered from morgues and public registries. The Interior Ministry counts homicide investigations.

German far-right party ordered to correct Clinton claim: A Berlin court ordered the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party to publicly correct its claim that the German Environment Ministry gave money to former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton while she was running for president in 2016. The AfD had claimed that German government funds intended for projects in Africa overseen by the Clinton Foundation had gone to Clinton's campaign.

