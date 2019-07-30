SWEDEN

Not-guilty plea entered in U.S. rapper's trial

American rapper A$AP Rocky entered a not-guilty plea Tuesday as his assault trial began in Sweden.

The singer, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and two people in his entourage are accused of assaulting a 19-year-old man in Stockholm on June 30.

The rapper’s attorney said Tuesday that his client had acted in self-defense. If convicted, Rocky faces up to two years in prison.

Prosecutors presented CCTV footage and text messages that they said show that Rocky and his entourage had initiated the confrontation. Rocky has denied responsibility for the assault.

Several celebrities, some U.S. lawmakers and even President Trump have urged Sweden’s government to intervene and release Rocky.

Trump’s attempt to get Rocky freed has fixed an international glare on the case and provoked a low-level diplomatic standoff with Sweden, a U.S. ally.

Trump first waded into the case two weeks ago, urging Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to help secure the rapper’s release. The tweets have alternated between flattering Lofven and criticizing him for not acting on behalf of the rapper.

On Thursday, Trump implied that the rapper’s race — Rocky is black — was a factor in Swedish authorities bringing charges.

A Lofven spokesman rejected Trump’s criticism and said Rocky is subject to the rule of law.

— Rick Noack

INDIA

Parliament votes to end Muslim instant divorce

Indian lawmakers on Tuesday approved a bill to end the Muslim practice of instant divorce two years after the Supreme Court ruled that it violated the constitutional rights of Muslim women.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the bill’s approval by the upper house of Parliament reflects the empowerment of women and India’s changing profile.

The more-powerful lower house approved the bill last week. It will become law after India’s president approves it, which is a formality.

Most of the 170 million Muslims in India are Sunnis governed by the Muslim Personal Law for family matters. The law has included allowing Muslim men to divorce their wives by saying “talaq,” the Arabic word for divorce, three times — and not necessarily consecutively, but at any time, and by any medium, including telephone, text message or social media post.

More than 20 countries, including neighboring Pakistan and Bangladesh, have banned the practice.

— Associated Press

2nd Ebola case confirmed in major Congolese city: Officials in Congo said a second Ebola case has been confirmed in Goma, a city of more than 2 million people whose first confirmed case in this year-long outbreak was reported earlier this month. There seemed to be no link between this case and the previous one, an Ebola response coordinator said. The World Health Organization has declared the Ebola outbreak a rare global emergency.

Pakistani army plane crashes, killing 19: A Pakistani military plane crashed into a residential area on the outskirts of the city of Rawalpindi, killing at least 19 people, most of them in their homes, officials said. Rescue officials said 14 civilians, including children, and all five crew members on the aircraft were killed. The cause of the crash is not known. The military said the aircraft was on a routine training flight when it crashed.

Ex-Tehran mayor sentenced to death in wife's killing: Iranian state TV said a former mayor of Tehran who also once served as vice president was sentenced to death in the fatal shooting of his wife. The verdict can be appealed within 20 days. Police detained Mohammad Ali Najafi in May, after he went to authorities and confessed to the killing. At the time, officials said Najafi and Mitra Ostad, his second wife, were having domestic problems.

South Africa's jobless rate climbs sharply: South Africa said unemployment in the country had reached its highest level in a decade, at 29 percent. Second-quarter figures show that the number of unemployed rose by 573,000 over the past year, with only 21,000 jobs created. It is the latest grim report for Africa's most developed economy, which in May said growth had dropped by the most in a decade in the first quarter.

— From news services