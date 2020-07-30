The videos were meant to counter a recent BBC interview in which presenter Andrew Marr had challenged the diplomat to explain drone footage that apparently showed Uighur prisoners being guarded and transferred to trains by Chinese authorities.

Liu denied that Uighurs were being mistreated and posted images that challenged, among other things, whether the prisoners were kneeling or sitting on the ground. He described “so-called victims” of human rights violations as either separatists or “actors trained by anti-China forces in the U.S. and other Western countries.”

The U.S. government imposed sanctions on 11 companies it says are implicated in human rights abuses. The sanctions increased U.S. pressure on Beijing over Xinjiang, where the Communist Party is accused of mass detentions, forced labor, forced birth control and other abuses against Muslim minorities.

— Associated Press

European Union

Sanctions imposed over cyberattacks

The European Union on Thursday slapped sanctions on six people and three organizations, including Russia’s military intelligence agency, accusing them of responsibility for several cyberattacks that threatened E.U. interests.

The bloc said in a statement that those targeted include people considered to be involved in the 2017 “WannaCry” ransomware attack, the “NotPetya” strike that notably caused havoc in Ukraine, and the “Operation Cloud Hopper” hacking campaign.

The sanctions are the first that the E.U. has imposed for cyberattacks.

E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that “the measures concerned are a travel ban and asset freeze to natural persons and an asset freeze to entities or bodies. It is also prohibited to directly or indirectly make funds available to listed individuals and entities or bodies.”

Four members of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency were singled out. Two Chinese nationals were also targeted over Operation Cloud Hopper.

— Associated Press

560 people killed in protests since October, Iraq says: The Iraqi government said nearly 560 protesters and security personnel were killed in months of anti-government unrest that erupted in late 2019. Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's new government has pledged to investigate the deaths and incarceration of hundreds of protesters in unrest that led his predecessor to resign. The death toll is roughly in line with what news outlets and rights groups have reported. The government will treat all those who died as "martyrs," and each family will be offered 10 million dinars ($8,380) in compensation, said Hisham Daoud, an adviser to Kadhimi. Beginning Oct. 1, protesters took to the streets to demand jobs, basic services and an end to corruption.

Spain convicts American of drug smuggling: A Spanish court found a 77-year-old American man guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced him to seven years in prison, rejecting his defense that he was duped. Victor Stemberger had told the Madrid provincial court he didn't know cocaine was hidden in the jackets he carried across the world on behalf of a man he thought represented the United Nations. The family of the Vietnam War veteran from Virginia says he has had cognitive issues since he suffered a severe brain injury 15 years ago. He had no previous criminal record. Defense lawyer Juan Ospina presented the court with a psychological report that said his client has dementia.