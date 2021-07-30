The space station crew — two Russian cosmonauts, three NASA astronauts, a Japanese astronaut and a European Space Agency astronaut from France — were never in any immediate danger, according to NASA and Russia.
HONG KONG
Protester gets 9 years under security law
A pro-democracy protester was sentenced to nine years in prison in the closely watched first prosecution under Hong Kong’s national security law as China’s ruling Communist Party tightens its control over the territory.
Tong Ying-kit, 24, was convicted of inciting secession and terrorism for driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers at a July 1, 2020, rally. He carried a flag bearing the banned slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times.”
Tong’s sentence, announced by Judge Esther Toh in the Hong Kong High Court, was longer than the three years requested by the prosecution.
Police arrested in Haiti assassination probe: A dozen Haitian police officers have been arrested in the investigation into who killed President Jovenel Moïse, the Haiti National Police said. Police spokeswoman Michelle Verrier said some of the officers were arrested because Colombian commandos detained in the killing say the officers accompanied them as they entered Moïse's hilltop home during the July 7 attack. Others
were arrested because they did not do what they were supposed to do that night, Verrier said. In all, more than 44 individuals have been arrested in the ongoing investigation.
Over 100,000 children face hunger in Ethiopia, U.N. warns: The U.N. children's agency says more than 100,000 children in Ethiopia's embattled northern region of Tigray could suffer life-threatening malnutrition in the next 12 months, a tenfold increase from normal numbers. Agency spokeswoman Marixie Mercado said 1 in 2 pregnant or breastfeeding women screened in Tigray were acutely malnourished. Fighting between rebellious regional forces and federal troops has roiled the region since November.
Monsoon displaces thousands of Rohingya refugees: Heavy monsoon rains triggered landslides and flash floods in refugees camps this week, displacing thousands of Rohingya Muslims living in southeastern Bangladesh, U.N. and other officials said. At least six Rohingya were killed and more than 200,000 people were left stranded in Cox's Bazar.
Russia begins action against WhatsApp: Russia has launched administrative proceedings against Facebook's WhatsApp for what it said was a failure to localize data of Russian users in Russian territory, the Interfax news agency reported.
