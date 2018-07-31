TURKEY

Court rejects appeal by American pastor

A Turkish court rejected an appeal Tuesday to end the house arrest of an American pastor who is at the center of an escalating diplomatic row between NATO allies Turkey and the United States, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported.

The court in Izmir also refused to lift a travel ban that prevents Andrew Craig Brunson, 50, from leaving Turkey, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Brunson, who has lived in Turkey for more than two decades, was arrested in December 2016 on espionage and terrorism-related charges. He had been jailed until he was released to home detention last week.

The evangelical Christian pastor denies any wrongdoing. He faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted in his ongoing trial.

Last week, President Trump demanded Brunson’s release and announced possible sanctions against Turkey over its treatment of him. The Turkish government refused to back down.

Brunson was detained in the aftermath of a 2016 coup attempt for allegedly supporting outlawed Kurdish rebels and the network led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. Turkey blames Gulen for the coup attempt, but the cleric denies involvement.

— Associated Press

ITALY

Migrants' return to Libya is condemned

Italian officials deflected responsibility Tuesday after 108 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean were returned to Libya, a move that aid groups said could violate international law.

The U.N. refugee agency and Amnesty International denounced the decision to take the migrants to Libya. But Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli insisted that the rescue, carried out by the Italian-flagged Asso Ventotto supply ship, was coordinated by the Libyan coast guard without the involvement of its Italian counterpart.

A news release from the ship’s operator, Augusta Offshore, confirmed their account, saying the ship got a call from the Libyan coast guard to respond to a rubber dinghy carrying migrants. A Libyan ship escorted them to shore after the rescue, it said.

The U.N. refu­gee agency tweeted that Libya is not a secure port, making such a transfer a violation of international law.

Aid groups say migrants who are returned to Libya risk beatings, rape, slavery and other mistreatment.

The new hard-line, anti-migrant government in Italy has kept rescue ships run by aid groups from bringing rescued migrants to the country’s ports.

— Associated Press

3 Russian journalists killed in Central African Republic: The Russian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the deaths of three Russian journalists in the Central African Republic: Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguyev and Orkhan Dzhemal. A local official said the three were killed in an ambush outside the town of Sibut. The official said their driver fled and informed authorities. The U.N. mission in the country said the bodies have been recovered.

Malaysia's civil aviation chief quits over Flight 370 lapses: Malaysia's civil aviation chief has resigned, after an independent investigation highlighted shortcomings in the air traffic control center during Malaysia Airlines Flight 370's disappearance four years ago. Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said the report did not blame the civil aviation department for the plane's loss but found that the Kuala Lumpur air traffic control center did not comply with operating procedures. "Therefore, it is with regret and after much thought and contemplation that I have decided to resign," he said. The jet, carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, vanished March 8, 2014.

Bodies of 76 killed in Greek wildfire identified: The bodies of 76 people killed by Greece's deadliest wildfire in decades have been identified, authorities said, as forensic experts kept working to identify more remains recovered from the charred resort area east of Athens. During the blaze, hundreds of people fled to beaches, and many were forced to swim out to sea to escape the flames and choking smoke. A massive search operation is continuing near the fire zone. At least 91 people are believed to have died, but confusion surrounds the exact death toll.

Van bomb kills at least 11 in Philippines: A blast involving a bomb-laden van driven by a suspected militant killed 11 people and reignited terrorism fears in the southern Philippines. A regional military spokesman said seven others were wounded in the blast, which occurred outside an army militia outpost on Basilan island. The Islamic State group, through its media arm, claimed the attack and cited a much higher death toll.

— From news services