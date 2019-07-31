AFGHANISTAN

At least 32 killed when bus hits roadside bomb

A roadside bomb tore through a bus in western Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 32 people, including children, a provincial official said.

A spokesman for the police chief in Farah province said the explosion also wounded 15 people. Most of them were said to be in critical condition.

The bus was traveling on a main highway between the western city of Herat and the southern city of Kandahar.

No one asserted responsibility for the blast, but the Taliban operates in the region and frequently uses roadside bombs to target government officials and security forces. The Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan also is known to have been behind attacks in the area.

The Taliban has kept up a steady tempo of attacks even as it has held several rounds of peace talks with the United States.

— Associated Press

UAE, Iran discuss maritime security: For the first time in six years, officials from Iran and the United Arab Emirates met in Tehran to discuss maritime security amid an increase in tensions in the Persian Gulf, both countries confirmed. This week's meeting was significant because the UAE, a close ally of Iran's top rival Saudi Arabia, had downgraded ties with Tehran in 2016. Recent confrontations in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil shipping corridor, and fears of a wider conflict have prompted the UAE to call for de-escalation and diplomacy with Iran.

4 asphyxiated on way from site of Brazil prison massacre: Four inmates in northern Brazil were suffocated to death while being transported with others from a prison where 58 people were killed earlier in the week in an orgy of gang-related bloodletting, authorities said. Brazil has struggled for years to contain prison violence, with rival gangs often vying for effective control of the facilities. Authorities in the state of Para said the four dead inmates were believed to belong to the same gang faction and had fought side by side during the Monday clash, in which over a dozen people were decapitated.

2nd person dies of Ebola in major Congolese city: A second person has died of Ebola in the major Congolese crossroads city of Goma, again raising fears that the virus could spread beyond borders as the outbreak enters a second year. The man may never have known he had Ebola and was contagious for days before the illness was confirmed, officials said — alarming some in the city of more than 2 million people that lies along the border with Rwanda. More than 1,800 people have died in Congo's Ebola outbreak, nearly a third of them children.

Bangladesh hit hard by dengue outbreak: Bangladesh is facing its worst dengue fever outbreak on record, with 61 out of 64 districts reporting cases by late Tuesday. The government has confirmed 15,369 cases of the mosquito-borne viral infection since Jan. 1. Of those, 9,683 patients were diagnosed between July 1 and July 30. About 4,400 patients are undergoing hospital treatment. There have been 14 deaths. While there is no specific treatment for the illness, medical care to maintain a person's fluid levels is seen as critical.

— From news services