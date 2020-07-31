Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry rejected the Afghan assertion, saying Friday that “Afghan forces opened unprovoked fire on innocent civilians gathered towards Pakistan’s side of the international border.”

AD

AD

“Pakistan troops responded to protect our local population and acted only in self-defense,” it said. Afghan forces fired first, it said, and casualties also occurred on Pakistan’s side of the border.

Movement at the border has been restricted because of the coronavirus, but some rules were relaxed to allow crossings for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. Crowds had gathered on both sides to cross, Reuters said.

— Sharif Hassan, Siobhán O'Grady

VIETNAM

Country confirms its 1st coronavirus death

Vietnam, which for more than three months appeared to have beaten back the novel coronavirus, confirmed Friday its first death from the pandemic after a cluster of cases emerged in the coastal city of Danang.

AD

The death of the 70-year-old man comes about seven months after the nation recorded its first virus cases. He was being treated for kidney disease at a Danang hospital when he tested positive for the coronavirus Monday.

AD

The fatality, followed by a second also announced Friday, is the latest sign that Vietnam’s virus situation is worsening amid the local surge in Danang. The country is joining a number of other areas that had appeared to control outbreaks, such as Japan and Australia’s state of Victoria, only to find they can’t entirely keep the virus out.

Vietnam was one of the few countries in Asia to have zero confirmed deaths. Laos and Cambodia still have not reported a fatality tied to covid-19.

AD

On Friday, Vietnam confirmed 56 new cases, with most of those in Danang. The country’s overall number of infections is 546.

— Bloomberg News

Eastern Libya military court gives journalist 15 years: A military court in eastern Libya sentenced a local photojournalist to 15 years in prison on vague terrorism-related charges, prompting an outcry from rights groups. Ismail Bouzreeba al-Zway, 39, was detained by security agents while covering a news event in his hometown of Ajdabiya in 2018, according to the international Committee to Protect Journalists. He was accused of working for Al-Nabaa, a privately owned Libyan news channel broadcast from Turkey that eastern Libyan authorities consider to be affiliated with Islamist "terrorism." Turkey backs Libya's U.N.-recognized government in Tripoli against the rival government in the east.

AD

AD

Moscow demands that Belarus free 33 detained Russians: The Kremlin demanded that Belarus quickly release 33 Russian private security contractors it detained on terrorism charges, dismissing accusations of plots amid the Belarus presidential campaign as bogus. The allegations represent an unprecedented escalation of tension between the traditionally close allies, as Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko seeks a sixth term in the Aug. 9 election.

Two killed in crash of high-speed train in Portugal: A crash between a high-speed train and a maintenance machine in the central Portuguese town of Soure killed two people and injured at least 37, the country's relief operations agency said. It said 212 passengers were on the Alfa Pendular train, the nation's fastest. Seven were seriously hurt.