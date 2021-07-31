The government-mandated health pass, set to begin Aug. 9, will require a vaccination, a negative coronavirus test or proof of having recently recovered from covid-19 to enter restaurants and other public spaces. France is also requiring health-care workers to be vaccinated by mid-September.
More than 52 percent of France’s population has been vaccinated against the coronavirus, but pockets of resistance remain strong. On Friday, the country confirmed some 24,000 new coronavirus infections.
— Miriam Berger
CHINA
Chinese Canadian pop star detained
Beijing police said Saturday night that they had detained a 30-year-old Canadian man on suspicion of rape, with state media reporting that it is Chinese Canadian pop star Kris Wu.
The official People’s Daily newspaper posted on its Weibo social media account late Saturday that Wu Yifan, Kris Wu’s Chinese name, had been detained. It also reposted a notice from the police in Beijing’s Chaoyang district that said a 30-year-old Canadian man surnamed Wu had been detained after multiple women made allegations.
Wu’s detention marks a rare step in a #MeToo case in China, a country where few allegations have been lodged against public figures and even fewer have resulted in investigations. But Beijing has turned tough on the wealthy this year, and there were indications that authorities would scrutinize the allegations against the pop singer.
State media commentators were harsh on him after a number of young women came forward with allegations of sexual assault and a string of brands canceled endorsement deals. Wu had denied any wrongdoing.
— Eva Dou
Malaysia's prime minister delays possible ouster: Citing coronavirus concerns, Muhyiddin Yassin, Malaysia's embattled prime minister, postponed a critical parliamentary session set for Monday, allowing him to avoid a no-confidence vote amid growing calls for his resignation. A circular sent to lawmakers Saturday said the session will be held at a later date, after the Health Ministry deemed Parliament a high-risk venue.
China, India miss deadline for greenhouse-gas plans: China and India have missed a United Nations deadline to submit fresh plans for cutting their greenhouse gas emissions in time for the global body to include their pledges in a report for governments at this year's global climate summit. China is the country with the world's highest emissions; India is third.
ISIS militants ambush, kill Egyptian troops in Sinai: Islamic State militants ambushed a checkpoint in the restive northern part of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, killing at least five troops from the security forces, officials said. At least six other troops were wounded in the attack in the town of Sheikh Zuweid. Security personnel killed three militants in the firefight.
— From news services