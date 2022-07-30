A roundup of news from around the world.

Gift Article Share

Sadr supporters storm parliament, again Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Thousands of supporters of Shiite populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stormed Baghdad’s fortified government zone on Saturday and broke into parliament, the second time in a week, leaving at least 125 people injured. Parliamentary sessions have been suspended until further notice, the state news agency reported. Sadr’s party came first in an October election but he withdrew his 74 lawmakers from parliament after failing to form a government. His withdrawal ceded dozens of seats to the Coalition Framework, an alliance of Shiite parties backed by Iran. Sadr has since made good on threats to stir up popular unrest if parliament tries to approve a government he does not like.

In response to Sadr’s supporters’ actions, the Coalition Framework called on Iraqis to protest peacefully “in defense of the state,” raising fears of clashes.

— Reuters

Arrest made in slaying of Nigerian vendor

Police in Italy arrested an Italian man in the slaying of a Nigerian vendor whose brutal beating death on a busy beach town thoroughfare was filmed by onlookers without any apparent attempt to intervene physically, sparking outrage.

Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, was selling goods Friday on the main street of Civitanova Marche, a beach town on the Adriatic Sea, when his attacker grabbed the vendor’s crutch and struck him, according to police. Video shows the assailant wrestling the victim onto his back and subduing him with the weight of his body.

Police used street cameras to track the assailant’s movements and detained a man identified as Filippo Claudio Giuseppe Ferlazzo, 32. He was being held on suspicion of murder and theft for allegedly taking the victim’s phone. Police say the suspect claims he lashed out after the victim made “insistent” requests for pocket change.

— Associated Press

China holds live-fire exercise in Taiwan Strait: China held live-fire military drills in the Taiwan Strait on Saturday as U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi prepared to arrive in Asia. The exercises took place off the coast of Fujian province opposite Taiwan. A warning issued by the local maritime safety agency said the drills would be conducted near Pingtan, a county about 80 miles from Hsinchu city across the strait in northwestern Taiwan. It was the first live-fire drill announced by the agency in at least a year. Pelosi (D-Calif.) hasn't officially said that she will visit Taiwan, which China considers a runaway province.

Iran arrests Swedish citizen on espionage charge: Iran says it has arrested a Swedish citizen on espionage charges, after a court in Stockholm sentenced a former Iranian official for war crimes earlier this month. The Iranian Intelligence Ministry did not give a name or say when the arrest was made, but it added that the suspect had a history of going to the Palestinian territories, went to non-tourist destinations in Iran, and contacted people, including Europeans, under surveillance. Iran has arrested dozens of foreigners and dual nationals in recent years, mostly on espionage and security-related accusations.

Toll rises from grenade attack at Kabul cricket match: The Taliban raised the casualty toll from a hand grenade explosion during a cricket game Friday in the capital of Kabul, saying two civilians at the stadium died of the blast. No one has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion, but the blame is likely to fall on militants from the Islamic State group — the Taliban's chief rivals since they took over the country a year ago. Previously, 13 people were reported wounded in the blast Friday afternoon at the International Cricket Stadium.

Second monkeypox death reported in Spain: Spain has reported a second death in as many days from monkeypox, its Health Ministry said. These are believed to be the first confirmed deaths from monkeypox in the European Union since its outbreak. The ministry gave no details on the deceased. It reported its first death from the disease on Friday. The global monkeypox outbreak has seen more than 22,000 cases in nearly 80 countries since May. There have been 75 suspected deaths in Africa, mostly in Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, where a more lethal form of monkeypox is spreading than in the West. Brazil also has reported a monkeypox death.

— From news services

