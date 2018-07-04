IRAN

Tehran decries arrest of envoy in Germany

Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the French and Belgian ambassadors and Germany’s charge d’affaires in protest at the arrest of an Iranian diplomat in Germany, the Fars News Agency reported Wednesday, citing the ministry.

“The Iranian deputy foreign minister expressed the Islamic Republic’s strong protest over the arrest of an Iranian diplomat and emphasized that due to the immunity of diplomats in the Vienna Convention, he should be released without any delay and with no condition,” ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying.

France and Germany plan to send two men, including the Iranian diplomat, to Belgium

to face accusations that they were involved in a plot to bomb an Iranian opposition rally

over the weekend on the outskirts of Paris, judicial sources say.

Belgium is already investigating two Belgians of Iranian origin who were arrested Saturday, the day of the National Council of Resistance of Iran rally. Five hundred grams of

the homemade explosive TATP and a detonation device were found in their car, authorities said.

Iran has said it had nothing to do with the alleged plot, which it called a “false flag” operation staged by figures within the opposition group itself.

Qasemi said the diplomat’s arrest was a plot to damage Iran-European ties, especially at a time when Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was in Europe to save an international nuclear deal following Washington’s withdrawal from the landmark accord.

— Reuters

GERMANY

Merkel warns about fallout of a trade war

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday warned of the potential fallout from a trade war with the United States, saying tariffs on European cars would be “much more serious” than levies on steel and aluminum.

In an address to Germany’s lower house of Parliament, Merkel cited President Trump’s threat of targeting U.S. imports of cars from Europe, a move that could hit Germany the hardest. She backed efforts by the European Union and U.S. negotiators to reach a deal this month.

“The international financial crisis . . . would never have been resolved so quickly, despite the pain, if we hadn’t cooperated in a multilateral fashion in the spirit of comradeship,” Merkel said. “This has to happen.”

As the leader of Europe’s biggest economy, Merkel underscored her resolve to fight for the survival of post-World War II global institutions that have come under attack by the Trump administration.

At the same time, she renewed her counterattack against U.S. criticism of German exports by saying that the United States has a trade surplus with the E.U. if services are included.

— Bloomberg News

Former Malaysian prime minister released on bail:

Eight weeks after losing an election, former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has been charged with abuse of power and criminal breach of trust in an investigation over billions of dollars missing from a state fund. Najib was released on bail after pleading not guilty. "I believe in my innocence and this is the best chance to clear my name," Najib said outside the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Russians resume airstrikes

in Syria, war monitor says: Russian airstrikes against insurgents in southwest Syria have resumed, residents and a war monitor say, after a rebel said talks to restore government rule there peacefully had failed. The airstrikes targeted the towns of Tafas, northwest of the provincial capital of Daraa, and Saida, to its east, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Rebels have been negotiating with Russia since Saturday, seeking an end to fighting by accepting the return of state sovereignty, but they have not been able to agree on terms.

Guatemala raises count of missing in volcano eruption: Authorities in Guatemala have raised by more than 130 the number of people officially missing from the June 3 eruption of the Volcano of Fire. The country's disaster agency said the new figure is 332, up from 197. It said the revision came after reviewing nearly 200,000 records and verifying lists of people living in shelters.

Rohingya are still fleeing Myanmar, U.N. says: Rohingya Muslims continue to flee Myanmar's Rakhine state, many telling of violence, persecution, killings and the burning of their homes, the U.N. human rights chief said. So far this year, 11,432 have arrived in Bangladesh, where more than 700,000 have fled since an August 2017 military crackdown. "No amount of rhetoric can whitewash these facts. People are still fleeing persecution in Rakhine — and are even willing to risk dying at sea to escape," Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva.

— From news services