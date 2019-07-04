VENEZUELA

U.N.: 5,287 killed for 'resistance' last year

Venezuela’s government registered almost 5,300 killings during security operations last year linked to cases of “resistance to authority,” the U.N. human rights chief reported Thursday, denouncing a “shockingly high” number of extrajudicial killings.

Michelle Bachelet’s report follows her trip to the troubled South American country last month and draws upon over 550 interviews conducted by her office with rights defenders, victims, witnesses of rights violations and other sources. Bachelet, a former Socialist president of Chile, also met with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Maduro’s government tallied 5,287 killings during security operations that were classified as cases of “resistance to authority,” plus 1,569 this year through May 19, the report said.

“The incidence of alleged extrajudicial killings by security forces, particularly the special forces (FAES), in the context of security operations has been shockingly high,” Bachelet’s office said.

Maduro’s government blasted the report as “openly biased” and said it presented a “distorted version” of actual conditions.

LIBYA

83 killed, 3 survive in migrant boat sinking

A boat from Libya carrying 86 migrants sank in the Mediterranean and left only three survivors, authorities said Thursday, after an airstrike on a migrant detention center near the Libyan capital killed dozens of others.

The International Organization for Migration said that the boat sank late Wednesday off the Tunisian city of Zarzis and that 82 of the migrants on board were missing. Fishermen pulled four men from the water, and one died overnight, said the agency’s head in Tunisia.

The United Nations and aid groups blame the deaths in part on the European Union’s policy of partnering with militias in war-torn Libya to prevent migrants from crossing the sea, saying the policy leaves migrants at the mercy of traffickers or confined in detention facilities near front lines.

Migrants who survived the airstrike said they were conscripted by a militia to work in a weapons workshop at the Tajoura detention center.

The decision to store weapons at the facility in Tajoura, east of Tripoli, may have made it a target for the self-styled Libyan National Army, which is at war with an array of militias allied with a weak government in the capital recognized by the United Nations.

RUSSIA

Official: Reactor on sub damaged by fire is safe

The nuclear reactor on one of the Russian navy’s research submersibles has not been damaged in a fire that killed 14 seamen, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Thursday, adding that the vessel would be put back into service after repairs.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the 14 seamen were killed by toxic fumes from Monday’s blaze, the navy’s worst accident in more than a decade. There was no information on how many crew members were rescued.

The ministry did not name the vessel, and the Kremlin refused to divulge any details about it. Local media reported that it was Russia’s most secret submersible, a nuclear-powered research submarine called the Losharik intended for sensitive missions at great depths.

Responding to questions from President Vladimir Putin about the nuclear reactor’s condition, Shoigu said the vessel was designed so that its reactor is fully isolated and autonomous. “The crew also has taken all the necessary action to safeguard the reactor, and it is fully operational,” he said.

The fire is the most serious Russian naval accident since 2008, when 20 crew members died aboard the nuclear-powered Nerpa submarine in the Pacific Fleet after a firefighting system was accidentally initiated.

Australia proposes to ban extremists' return for 2 years: Australia has proposed new laws that would prevent Australian extremists from returning home for up to two years, as the country prepares for the repatriation of Islamic State supporters heading home from the Middle East. Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton introduced the legislation, based on British law, as part of a raft of counterterrorism and asylum-seeker bills in the first parliamentary session since elections in May. Dutton said 230 Australians had flown to Syria and Iraq to fight with extremist groups since 2012.

