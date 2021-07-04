The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the rockets were fired from areas controlled by Iran-backed fighters in the area of Mayadeen.
The U.S. military did not respond to a request for comment.
The rocket attack came six days after U.S. troops in eastern Syria came under a similar attack. Last week’s attack came a day after U.S. Air Force planes carried out airstrikes near the Iraq-Syria border against Iran-backed militia group facilities.
JAPAN
Rescuers search for mudslide's survivors
More than 1,000 soldiers, firefighters and police on Sunday waded through a giant mudslide that ripped through a Japanese resort town southwest of Tokyo a day earlier, killing at least two people and leaving about 20 missing.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters that 19 people had been rescued, and 130 homes and other buildings were damaged in Atami.
“The area is still having heavy rainfall, but arduous rescue efforts will continue,” Suga said, warning residents to watch out for more landslides.
Troops, firefighters and other rescue workers, backed by three coast guard ships, were working to clear the mud from the streets of Atami and reach those believed to be trapped or carried away. The rescue workers were barely visible in the rainfall and thick fog except for the their hard hats.
Pakistan accuses India spy of Lahore bombing: Pakistan's national security adviser says an investigation has shown that last month's car bombing in the eastern city of Lahore, which killed three and wounded 24, was organized by an Indian intelligence operative. At a news conference in Islamabad, Moeed Yusuf said the probe showed that the man was an Indian citizen living in India who works for that country's RAW intelligence agency. He did not name the alleged mastermind. The explosion took place outside the residence of anti-India militant leader Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, who India says is the mastermind of the deadly 2008 attacks in Mumbai that killed nearly 170 people at several locations, including the luxury Taj Mahal Palace & Tower hotel. He was unharmed in the powerful explosion.
At least 25 die in confrontation in Myanmar: Security forces killed at least 25 people on Friday in a confrontation with opponents of the military junta at a town in the center of the Southeast Asian nation, two residents and Myanmar media said on Sunday. A spokesman for the military did not respond to calls requesting comment on the violence at Depayin, about 200 miles north of the capital, Naypyidaw. The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar said "armed terrorists" had ambushed security forces patrolling there, killing one of them and wounding six.
Chinese astronauts make spacewalk outside station: Two Chinese astronauts made the first spacewalk outside China's new orbital station to set up cameras and other equipment using a 50-foot-long robotic arm. Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were shown by state TV climbing out of the airlock as Earth rolled past below them. The third crew member, commander Nie Haisheng, stayed inside. Liu and Tang spent nearly seven hours outside the station, the Chinese space agency said.
Indians partake in massive tree-planting effort: More than a million people began planting 250 million saplings in India's most populous state, part of an annual mass tree-planting campaign to reduce carbon emissions and mitigate the effects of global climate change. The effort spans 68,000 villages and 83,000 forest sites in northern Uttar Pradesh state. India has pledged to keep a third of its total land area under forest and tree cover.
