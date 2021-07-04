Pakistan accuses India spy of Lahore bombing: Pakistan's national security adviser says an investigation has shown that last month's car bombing in the eastern city of Lahore, which killed three and wounded 24, was organized by an Indian intelligence operative. At a news conference in Islamabad, Moeed Yusuf said the probe showed that the man was an Indian citizen living in India who works for that country's RAW intelligence agency. He did not name the alleged mastermind. The explosion took place outside the residence of anti-India militant leader Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, who India says is the mastermind of the deadly 2008 attacks in Mumbai that killed nearly 170 people at several locations, including the luxury Taj Mahal Palace & Tower hotel. He was unharmed in the powerful explosion.