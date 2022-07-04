World Digest: July 4, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

Police take control of opposition towns Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Nicaraguan police took control of five municipalities run by a party opposed to President Daniel Ortega in recent days, dismissing elected leaders and installing ruling party sympathizers in their place, opposition organizations said Monday. The move comes four months before local elections in 153 municipalities. On Monday morning, police raided four city halls run by opposition party Citizens for Freedom, or Ciudadanos por la Libertad (CxL). Another in Pantasma — an opposition stronghold also in the hands of CxL — was raided over the weekend.

“All legitimately elected municipal governments under the banner of Citizens for Freedom have been taken over by the regime,” said Kitty Monterrey, president of CxL, on Twitter.

Nicaragua’s government and police force did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CxL was outlawed in 2021 before the election that gave Ortega another five-year term, in a vote decried by the international community as a sham. But the municipalities already run by the party remained in their hands until now.

— Reuters

Gunmen surround, attack army patrol

A Mexican army patrol was surrounded and attacked in the town of Altar, Mexico’s president said Monday.

Altar, about 60 miles south of Sasabe, Ariz., has long been known as a staging ground for immigrant smuggling and is reportedly controlled by a faction of the Sinaloa cartel.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said that on Sunday, soldiers had detained three criminal suspects but were quickly surrounded by 10 to 15 pickups and 60 gunmen.

The assailants outnumbered the soldiers 10 to 1, López Obrador said.

He said the assailants offered soldiers $500,000 to free one of the detained suspects, and when the soldiers refused, a gunfight broke out and one soldier was killed.

Sonora Gov. Alfonso Durazo wrote on his social media accounts that four suspects had been detained for weapons possession.

— Associated Press

18 killed, hundreds wounded in unrest

Eighteen people were killed and 243 wounded during unrest in Uzbekistan’s autonomous province of Karakalpakstan that broke out last week over plans to curtail its autonomy, Uzbek authorities said Monday.

Security forces detained 516 people while dispersing the protesters Friday but have now released many of them, the national guard press office said.

On Saturday, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev dropped plans to amend articles of the constitution concerning Karakalpakstan’s autonomy and its right to secede. He also declared a month-long state of emergency in the northwestern province.

Official reports said protesters had marched through the provincial capital of Nukus on Friday and tried to seize local government buildings, triggering the worst bout of violence in almost two decades in the Central Asian nation of 34 million.

According to the prosecutor general’s office, 18 people died “from grave wounds” sustained during the clashes.

Karakalpakstan — situated on the shores of the Aral Sea, which has for decades been a site of environmental disaster — is home to Karakalpaks, an ethnic minority group whose language is closer to Kazakh than Uzbek.

— Reuters

Sudan military pulls out of talks, general says: Sudan's leading general said Monday that the country's military will withdraw from negotiations meant to solve the ongoing political crisis after a coup last year, allowing civil society representatives to take their place. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan also promised that he will dissolve the sovereign council he leads after a transitional government is formed. Pro-democracy groups have repeatedly said they will not negotiate with the military and have called for it to immediately hand the reins to a civilian government.

Hurricane Bonnie moves north: Hurricane Bonnie moved roughly parallel to Mexico's Pacific coast Monday, after crossing over Central America from the Caribbean and dropping heavy rain but causing little damage. Forecasters said they expected the storm to stay well out to sea and pose no threat to land. Bonnie had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

— From news services

