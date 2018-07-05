ETHIOPIA

Prison officials fired ahead of torture report

Ethiopia’s attorney general announced the dismissal of five top prison officials for alleged human rights violations, hours before the Thursday release of a Human Rights Watch report on torture in one regional prison.

Berhanu Tsegaye said the officials “were relieved of their post for failing to discharge the responsibilities and respect prisoners’ human rights,” according to the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting on Wednesday.

The announcement came hours before the release of a harrowing report by Human Rights Watch describing systematic torture in Jail Ogaden, a prison in Jijiga, the capital of Ethiopia’s Somali region.

None of the officials dismissed were linked to the prison described in the report.

Ethi­o­pia has long been criticized for its human rights violations and egregious prison conditions, but new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed — inaugurated in April — has spoken forcefully against the old way of doing things.

In a question-and-answer session before Parliament in June, Abiy condemned the historical use of torture by security services, calling it a form of “terrorism.”

Abiy has also released thousands of prisoners and reached out to both political opposition and rebel groups.

The Human Rights Watch report concentrates on the Somali region, which has been a focus of criticism by rights groups over its president, Abdi Mohamoud Omar, known as Abdi Iley, and his regional security force, the Liyu police.

Under Ethiopia’s federal system, the nation’s regions have great autonomy, and a real test of Abiy’s moves will be whether they are extended to the Somali region, where rights groups say authorities are particularly oppressive and there is little federal oversight of the prisons.

Interviews with 70 former prisoners revealed pervasive torture, rape and horrific conditions. Women often became pregnant after being raped by guards and other prison officials and had to give birth in the prison, the report said.

MACEDONIA

Lawmakers again ratify name deal with Greece

Macedonia’s parliament on Thursday ratified a historic deal with neighboring Greece for the second time in two weeks, after the Macedonian president temporarily blocked the accord.

But many hurdles loom in the coming months before the agreement to rename the country “North Macedonia” can be fully implemented. The renaming would clear the way for the Balkan country’s accession talks with the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Parliament had already ratified the deal last month, but conservative President Gjorge Ivanov refused to sign off on it, calling it unconstitutional.

The accord aims to resolve a dispute dating to after Macedonia declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991. Greece argued that the name “Macedonia” implied territorial aspirations on its province of the same name.

Under Macedonia’s constitution, Ivanov can no longer block the deal. However, he might delay signing off on it, triggering a constitutional crisis and a showdown with left-wing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

Heat wave kills 33 in Quebec: Health authorities in the Canadian province of Quebec said 33 people have died of heat-related complications in the past few days. Eighteen of the deaths occurred in Montreal. The city's public health department said most of those who died were men ages 53 to 85 who lived on the upper floors of buildings without air conditioning.

49 missing as boat overturns off Thailand: A boat carrying dozens of Chinese tourists overturned in rough seas off southern Thailand, an official said, and 49 passengers were unaccounted for. Phuket Gov. Norraphat Plodthong said 48 passengers were rescued from the boat, in waters off his island province in the Andaman Sea. Meanwhile, 39 Chinese and European tourists who were forced to abandon another boat that overturned off Phuket were rescued, officials said.

Fireworks explosions kill 19, injure 31 in Mexico: Nineteen people were killed and at least 31 were injured when two explosions ripped through fireworks workshops in a town just north of Mexico City. The dead included four firefighters and two police officers who rushed to the scene in Tultepec after the first explosion, only to be killed by the second blast. Many Tultepec residents make a living by fabricating and selling homemade fireworks, and explosions occur regularly

