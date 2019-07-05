VENEZUELA

Envoy rejects 'biased' report at rights body

A top Venezuelan diplomat on Friday blasted what he called the “biased vision” of a report by the U.N. human rights chief chronicling torture, sexual abuse and extrajudicial killings in the country, and demanded it be “corrected.”

At a meeting of the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council in Geneva, Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister William Castillo insisted that the report from U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet “does not reflect the reality in our country.” He said Venezuela would heed “constructive” recommendations.

“We demand that [the report’s] contents be corrected, and we urge you to act in a balanced and respectful way,” Castillo told the council through an interpreter.

Bachelet, after presenting the report published Thursday to the council, insisted she had heard from victims on both government and opposition sides, and defended the methodology. Since taking office last year, Bachelet said, she has emphasized that staffers need to get the facts right to show balance.

Also Friday, Bachelet announced that Venezuela has freed under international pressure 22 people the opposition considers political prisoners. That brings the release of such prisoners in recent weeks to 84.

Bachelet’s announcement came as embattled President Nicolás Maduro appeared in a military celebration on Venezuela’s Independence Day, while opposition leader Juan Guaidó was to lead a march against the socialist leader.

The rights chief summarized her team’s findings about a “pattern of torture” under Maduro’s government, citing violations such as arbitrary detention, extrajudicial killings, sexual violence and enforced disappearances.

Venezuela’s government acknowledged nearly 5,300 killings during security operations last year linked to “resistance to authority,” the report said, and added that an additional 1,569 took place from Jan. 1 to May 19 this year.

— Associated Press

ALGERIA

Protesters fill streets on Independence Day

Tens of thousands of Algerians took to the streets for the 20th straight Friday to demand new democratic leadership and celebrate their country’s hard-fought independence from colonial France.

Amid extra-high security, crowds wearing Algerian flags on their shoulders, heads and waists poured into the capital, Algiers, for the pro-democracy protest on the national holiday marking the country’s 1962 independence.

The peaceful revolt that began in February helped drive out longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in April. Protests were also held Friday in at least a dozen other cities.

Demonstrators were also venting their indignation at the arrests last week of activists brandishing Berber emblems and of Lakhdar Bouregaa, a veteran of the independence war. “What shame a man who liberated the country spends the 57th year anniversary of independence in prison,” read one banner.

Authorities accused the activists of threatening Algeria’s unity by celebrating Berber identity. They also say the 82-year-old veteran is damaging the army’s morale by criticizing the powerful military chief.

— Associated Press

EGYPT

Bust of King Tut is sold for nearly $6 million

A 3,000-year-old bust of Egypt’s boy king Tutankhamen was auctioned off this week in London for nearly $6 million, despite claims by the Egyptian government that it was looted and smuggled out of the

country.

Thursday’s sale by the Christie’s auction house came a day after Egypt’s Foreign Ministry and its Antiquities Ministry issued a joint statement condemning the company for going ahead with the sale.

In a statement, Christie’s said that the statue had never been the subject of an investigation and that it never would have sold it if there were legitimate concerns. Egypt, the company said, did not express concern when the bust was publicly displayed for a number of years or when it was part of a private collection that last sold for $3.7 million

in 2016.

Christie’s did not release the name of the buyer.

Egypt’s demands to have the auction canceled and the statue returned to its own prized collection of artifacts from Tutankhamen’s tomb came as the country is trying to resuscitate its tourism industry, a significant source of employment and foreign currency.