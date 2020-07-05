A spokesman for Iran’s nuclear agency, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said Sunday that work had begun on the center in 2013 and that it was inaugurated in 2018.

“More advanced centrifuge machines were intended to be built there,” he said, adding that the damage would “possibly cause a delay in development and production of advanced centrifuge machines in the medium term.”

He said that the fire had damaged “precision and measuring instruments” and that the center had not been operating at full capacity because of restrictions imposed by Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Iran began experimenting with advanced centrifuge models in the wake of the United States unilaterally withdrawing from the deal two years ago.

— Associated Press

IRAQ

Child injured in rocket fire near U.S. Embassy

The Iraqi military said Sunday that a rocket aimed at Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, home of the U.S. Embassy, struck a residence and injured a child.

A recent spate of rocket attacks have struck close to the U.S. Embassy and targeted American troops in Iraqi bases.

The rocket was launched late Saturday from the Ali Al-Saleh area of Baghdad and landed next to a house close to the office of a local TV channel, the military said. A child suffered head injuries, and the house was damaged.

Iraqi security forces say they also thwarted an attack north of Baghdad aiming to hit Camp Taji, a training base used by U.S.-led coalition forces.

In March, two Americans and one British soldier were killed following a barrage of rockets on Camp Taji.

The uptick in attacks comes shortly before Iraq embarks on strategic talks with the United States in which the presence of U.S. forces is expected to top the agenda. The United States has criticized Iraq’s inability to rein in Iran-backed militia groups that it believes are orchestrating the attacks.

— Associated Press

AUSTRIA

Police probe motivein killing of Russian

Police in Austria say they have detained a Russian man after one of his compatriots was fatally shot near Vienna late Saturday in what Austrian media report is being considered a possible political assassination.

Austrian news agency APA reported that the 43-year-old was an ethnic Chechen who had lived in Austria for more than a decade. The Kurier daily reported that the victim was a critic of Ramzan Kadyrov, the authoritarian leader of Russia’s Chechnya region.

Police said Sunday that a suspect did not resist when he was detained by officers in Linz.

A police spokeswoman also said that a second person was detained Sunday but did not give details.

The probe is being handled by regional anti-terrorism authorities.

The Russian website Kavkazski Uzel, which covers issues in the Caucasus region, said the victim ran a YouTube channel containing critical commentary about Chechnya under Kadyrov.

— Associated Press

Death toll in Ethiopian protests jumps to 166: More than 166 people were killed during anti-government protests in Ethiopia last week, the government said, as the capital and other hot spots remained closely guarded by security forces and an Internet shutdown entered its sixth day. Large protests broke out in Addis Ababa and spread to the surrounding Oromia region after a popular Oromo musician was killed by unknown gunmen. The government initially said 80 people had been killed during the protests, which lasted two days.

Israel carries out strikes after rocket fire from Gaza: The Israeli military said aircraft struck targets in the northern Gaza Strip following rocket fire into southern Israel. No casualties were reported on either side. The military said attack helicopters and fighter jets struck "underground infrastructure" belonging to Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group. Earlier in the day, the army said three rockets were fired by Gaza militants toward Israel. It said one of the rockets was intercepted. Channel 12 TV said the other two landed in open areas.