Migrant rescue vessel detained in Italy: The French medical charity Doctors Without Borders said one of the organization's vessels that rescued hundreds of migrants and refugees in the Mediterranean Sea last month has been detained in Italy, suggesting that the seizure was politically motivated. Thousands of migrants embark each year on the crossing, often departing in small, inflatable boats from Libya with hopes of reaching Europe. So far this year, 866 migrant deaths have been recorded in the Mediterranean, according to the U.N. migration agency. Most of them, 723, died on the central Mediterranean route where the vessel was operating.