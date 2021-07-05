The pontiff underwent a left hemicolectomy, a procedure in which one side of the colon is removed, Bruni said. It was the first time the Vatican had disclosed the specific nature of the surgery.
The statement did not specify whether the decision to remove part of the colon had been made before or during the surgery.
The scheduled surgery was for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon, a condition in which saclike pouches protrude from the muscular layer of the colon, leading it to become narrow.
In addition to causing pain, the condition, which is more common in older people, can lead to bloating, inflammation, and difficulty in bowel movements.
It was the first time Francis has been hospitalized since his election as pope in 2013.
— Reuters
GEORGIA
LGBT+ activists cancel parade after attacks
LGBT+ campaigners in Georgia called off a pride march Monday after violent groups opposed to the event stormed and ransacked their office in the capital, Tbilisi, and targeted activists and journalists.
Activists launched five days of LGBT+ Pride celebrations on Thursday and had planned a “March for Dignity” on Monday in central Tbilisi, shrugging off criticism from the Orthodox Church and conservatives who said the event had no place in Georgia.
The march plan was disrupted Monday by counterprotesters before it could begin.
Video footage posted by LGBT+ activists showed counterprotesters scaling their building to reach the balcony, where they tore down rainbow flags and were seen entering the office of Tbilisi Pride.
Other footage showed a journalist with a bloodied mouth and nose and a man on a scooter driving at journalists in the street. Police said more than 50 journalists had been targeted in the violence.
Media also reported that a tourist had been stabbed allegedly because he was wearing an earring.
The Interior Ministry, which said eight people were detained over the violence, had urged activists to abandon their march for security reasons.
President Salome Zurabishvili, who visited the injured journalist, said the violence was a “violation of the core fabric of Georgia.”
— Reuters
Rockets hits air base in Iraq: At least three rockets landed on al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. and other international forces in western Iraq, but caused no casualties, a coalition spokesman said. U.S. Army Col. Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the U.S.-led international military coalition, tweeted that initial reports suggested the attack took place at 2:45 p.m. He said the damage was being assessed. The United States accuses Iran-backed militia groups of launching regular rocket attacks against its troops in Iraq. There was no immediate assertion of responsibility for the attack.
Migrant rescue vessel detained in Italy: The French medical charity Doctors Without Borders said one of the organization's vessels that rescued hundreds of migrants and refugees in the Mediterranean Sea last month has been detained in Italy, suggesting that the seizure was politically motivated. Thousands of migrants embark each year on the crossing, often departing in small, inflatable boats from Libya with hopes of reaching Europe. So far this year, 866 migrant deaths have been recorded in the Mediterranean, according to the U.N. migration agency. Most of them, 723, died on the central Mediterranean route where the vessel was operating.
Former senior Mexican police official arrested: Mexico said it has arrested a former leading police official on charges of torture from nearly a decade ago. Former Federal Police commander Luis Cardenas Palomino was considered the right-hand man of former security secretary Genaro García Luna. García Luna is now being held on drug-trafficking charges in the United States. U.S. prosecutors have also accused Cardenas Palomino of accepting millions in bribes from the Sinaloa cartel. It was not clear if Mexico would consider extraditing him.
— From news services