World Digest: July 5, 2022

Israel warns of Iranian warships in Red Sea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Israel’s defense minister said on Tuesday that Iran has been entrenching itself militarily in the Red Sea, calling it a threat to regional stability and trade. “Today, we can confirm that Iran is methodically basing itself in the Red Sea, with warships patrolling the southern region,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said at an event in Athens.

“In the last months, we have identified the most significant Iranian military presence in the area, in the past decade,” he said. Gantz’s office said he presented satellite images of four Iranian warships patrolling the Red Sea.

Iran has been building up its naval presence in the Red Sea over more than a decade in a move that it says is needed to protect Iranian oil tankers against the threat of piracy.

Israel and a number of Arab countries share concerns about Iran’s influence in the region as well as Tehran’s nuclear program. Iran says its nuclear program is peaceful.

Ahead of a visit to the Middle East by President Biden next week, Gantz has called for stronger security ties with Gulf Arab states that drew closer to Israel under a 2020 U.S.-sponsored diplomatic drive.

— Reuters

51 women, children repatriated from Syria

French authorities on Tuesday repatriated 51 women and children from the former Islamic State-controlled areas in Syria, according to a statement from the national anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office.

It’s the single largest return of women and children to France from camps in northeastern Syria since the territorial defeat of the Islamic State group in March 2019.

France saw more of its citizens leave to join the organization than any other country in Europe.

Tuesday’s group comprises 16 women, ages 22 to 39, and 35 minors, seven of whom are coming to France unaccompanied by adults. All but two of the women in the group are French citizens. Twelve women returned with their children and four of the women had previously agreed to the return of their children, according to the prosecutor’s statement.

Eight women were taken into custody for questioning, and the other eight were detained on arrest warrants. The children were placed in the care of the child protective services attached to the Versailles judicial court.

One of the 35 minors is in police custody on suspicion of participating in activities of a terrorist criminal enterprise, according to the prosecutor’s statement. The minor will shortly turn 18, the statement said.

Many European countries were slow to allow the return of women and children for fear they would violently turn on their homelands. France, which saw more of its citizens join the Islamic State in Syria than any other European country and suffered multiple deadly attacks beginning in 2015, has been especially reluctant.

French authorities have insisted that adults who fought with the group should be prosecuted in the country where they had committed crimes.

— Associated Press

Ethiopia, Sudan agree to settle dispute: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the military leader of neighboring Sudan said on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement to peacefully settle all issues, following the most recent flare-up connected to a border dispute late last month. However, the long-running dispute over a contested fertile border region, al-Fashqa, was not mentioned, nor were any other specific issues cited. Abiy met Sudan's military leader, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on the sidelines of a regional meeting.

22 Mali migrants die off Libya: Twenty-two migrants from Mali, including three children, have died off the coast of Libya, Mali's government said on Tuesday. The dead were part of a group of 83 migrants stuck on a distressed vessel since June 22, the Ministry of Malians abroad said in a statement. Of those, 61 were rescued, including some Malian nationals, with the help of the United Nations International Organization for Migration.

Activists protest Pamplona bull run: Dozens of animal rights activists dressed as dinosaurs were chased by fellow activists through the streets of the Spanish city of Pamplona on Tuesday to protest alleged animal cruelty in the world famous San Fermin Running of the Bulls festival. They said the point was to show runs could be lighthearted and held without any cruelty to animals.

— From news services

