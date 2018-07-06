PAKISTAN

Nawaz Sharif given 10-year prison term

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was found guilty of corruption Friday and sentenced to 10 years in prison, while his daughter Maryam Nawaz received a seven-year jail term in the same case. Both are in London but have said they will return home to face justice.

Sharif, 68, was ousted as prime minister and barred from holding political office by Pakistan’s Supreme Court in 2017. The ruling followed many hearings on charges by his political foes that he and his family had illegally hidden wealth overseas.

The trial was the outgrowth of a corruption case related to the financing of London apartments and other overseas properties owned by members of the family, one of Pakistan’s political dynasties. The National Accountability Court also gave Nawaz’s husband, Muhammad Safdar, a one-year prison term.

The court ruling is the latest of multiple blows to Sharif, the country’s once-popular leader and three-time premier. The tumult has thrown his Pakistan Muslim League-N into disarray and division as parliamentary elections approach.

Sharif and his 44-year-old daughter have been in London since June, where his wife, Kulsoom, remains hospitalized with a serious illness.

— Pamela Constable

Palestinian reported killed in border protest: A 22-year-old Palestinian taking part in border protests died Friday after suffering a chest wound, the Gaza Health Ministry reported. It said Israeli shelling wounded eight other people in the same location, east of Gaza City, though it was not clear if the two incidents were linked. Israel's military denied shelling, saying troops used "riot dispersal means" including gunfire as they confronted 3,000 Palestinians at five points along the border fence, some rolling burning tires and throwing rocks. It also said "a number of terrorists" approached the fence with a bomb. Since the weekly protests began in March, 136 people have been killed at the border, Gaza officials say.

Mexico sends drug lord to U.S. to face trial: Sinaloa cartel drug lord Dámaso López has been extradited from the border city of Ciudad Juarez to the United States, Mexico's federal attorney general's office said. Known as

"El Licenciado," a title for college graduates, López was the right-hand man of drug kingpin Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán and helped him escape from a Mexican prison in 2001. After Guzmán's arrest in 2016, he started a bloody battle with Guzmán's sons for control of the Sinaloa cartel. Acting Attorney General Alberto Elías Beltrán said López "is potentially a key witness" against Guzmán, who is facing trial in the United States. López will make his first appearance in a U.S. court in Alexandria, Va., on Monday.

Philippines' Duterte says he won't seek second term: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte says he will not seek a second term under a new constitution, countering suspicions that he might seek to overturn the single-term limit that won't allow him to stay in office beyond 2022. "Make my term coterminous with the beginning of the draft constitution," Duterte said in a speech, meaning his term would end when the new charter comes into force. A 22-member panel that is reviewing the 1987 constitution is expected to submit its draft to Duterte on Monday. Congress will begin debating the proposed constitution this month, aiming to put it to the public in a referendum next year.

Seven al-Qaeda operatives reported killed in Yemen: Yemeni tribal leaders say a suspected U.S. drone strike has killed seven alleged al-Qaeda militants as they were driving along a road in the country's south. The tribal leaders said the operatives were killed when an unmanned aircraft targeted their vehicle in Shabwa province. They spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, as the Yemeni affiliate is known, is considered the network's most dangerous branch and has tried to carry out attacks on the U.S. mainland.

— From news services