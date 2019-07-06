AFGHANISTAN

U.S. representative hails peace talks

U.S. and Taliban officials plan to reconvene on Tuesday to continue peace talks described as the “most productive session” by a top U.S. negotiator.

The warring sides started a seventh round of peace talks late last month, aiming to hammer out a schedule for the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for Taliban guarantees that international militant groups will not use Afghanistan as a base for launching attacks.

In a tweet on Saturday, U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who since last year has been holding peace talks with the Taliban to end the 18-year war in Afghanistan, said the latest discussions were the “most productive session” to date.

Khalilzad said substantive progress had been made on all four parts of a peace deal: counterterrorism assurances, troop withdrawal, participation in intra-Afghan dialogue and negotiations, and a permanent and comprehensive cease-fire.

About 20,000 foreign troops, most of them American, are in Afghanistan as part of a U.S.-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces.

— Associated Press

Spain: Nearly 300 rescued from boats: Spain's maritime rescue service says that nearly 300 African migrants have been rescued in two days trying to reach Europe's southernmost shores, including three men who had spent the night at sea on a kayak. Nearly 100 migrants were taken to the southern Spanish port of Algeciras.

Houthis claim 2 drone attacks on Saudi airports: Yemen's Houthi rebels said they launched drone attacks targeting two Saudi Arabian airports. The Al-Masirah satellite news channel said the rebels attacked Saudi airports in Abha and Jizan with Qasef-2K drones. Yahia Sarie, spokesman for the Iran-aligned Houthi forces, said the attacks caused the suspension of air traffic in both airports.

Pope Francis moves American archbishop closer to sainthood: Pope Francis has approved a miracle, bringing the late American Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, known for his revolutionary radio evangelism and TV program "Life Is Worth Living," closer to sainthood. Sheen's spirit is believed to have interceded after a baby was born in 2010 and showed no signs of life after the family and friends prayed for his intervention.

— From news services