In the video, a female voice says, “Wait, wait, wait, he didn’t do anything.” When she later protests that her son is in the car, officers tell her to calm down. One appears to be trying to pull her from the car. The couple was handcuffed and detained for 45 minutes.

In a statement Monday, police said officers saw a vehicle being driven in a way that “raised suspicion, heavily braking and accelerating which included driving on the wrong side of the road.” They said that the officers indicated for it to stop but that “it failed to do so and accelerated off.”

Williams rejected this account, telling the BBC that the family was driving on “single-width roads.” Asked whether race played a role in the stop, she said, “100 percent.”

Helen Harper, the Met bureau commander for central-west London, said a review, which included footage from social media and officers’ body cameras, found “no misconduct issues.”

“However, that does not mean there isn’t something to be learnt from every interaction we have with the public,” she said.

— Karla Adam

FRANCE

Interior minister ousted after inequality protests

French President Emmanuel Macron ousted his top security official Monday following protests over police brutality, part of a shake-up aimed at focusing on France’s post-pandemic economic recovery for the remaining two years of Macron’s term.

Macron also named a lawyer who has defended WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and terrorism suspects as the head of the Justice Ministry, and he appointed a former Green Party lawmaker to lead the Ministry for Ecological Transition, a top priority for Macron’s presidency.

Former budget minister Gérald Darmanin was named to replace Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, who had come under fire amid protests in France over racial injustice and police brutality in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in the United States.

Castaner had announced a ban on the use of chokeholds in policing but then backed down in the face of counterdemonstrations and pressure by police unions.

Macron last week ditched the prime minister, Édouard Philippe, who steered France through its coronavirus lockdown. His replacement, Jean Castex, is a career civil servant.

— Associated Press

Hundreds evacuated after oil spill in Philippines: Over 400 people were evacuated from a coastal village in the central Philippines after about 66,000 gallons of fuel spilled from a power-generating barge into the sea, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas said. The spill began Friday when an accidental explosion on the barge blasted a hole in its hull. No injuries were reported. The coast guard said it is investigating.

Russian journalist convicted of condoning terrorism: A Russian journalist was convicted of condoning terrorism and ordered to pay a fine equivalent to about $6,950. The case stems from a commentary that Svetlana Prokopyeva, a contributor to RFE/RL's Russian Service, published after a 2018 attack in which a 17-year-old Russian blew himself up at the office of the Federal Security Service, or FSB, in the city of Arkhangelsk. The attacker was killed, and three officers were injured. In her piece, Prokopyeva criticized repressive government policies, arguing that they leave little room for the young to express their discontent and drive them to despair.

