World Digest: July 6, 2022

Gift Article Share

Islamist attack on prison frees hundreds Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Around 440 inmates are on the run after a suspected raid by Islamist Boko Haram militants on a prison in Nigeria’s capital Abuja on Tuesday night, an Interior Ministry official said. The raid, and a separate ambush on an advance convoy of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari — who was not present — heading to his hometown in the northern state of Katsina, highlights Nigeria’s security challenges, especially in northern regions where armed insurgents and gangs are rife.

Shuaib Belgore, permanent secretary at the Interior Ministry, told journalists outside the Abuja prison — which has 900 inmates — that a security officer was killed during the raid and three others were injured.

He said the suspected Boko Haram attackers came for members in the prison.

Advertisement

“They came specifically for their co-conspirators, but in order to get them . . . some of them are in the general [prison] population so they broke out, and other people in that population escaped, as well, but many of them have returned,” Belgore said.

A total of 879 inmates fled, the prison service said in a statement, with 443 still at large and the rest recaptured. It said four inmates were dead and 16 others injured.

Buhari was not in the convoy of cars carrying an advance team of security guards, protocol and media officers heading to the president’s hometown Daura, near the border with Niger, to prepare for the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday.

“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and security personnel accompanying the convoy,” a spokesman said.

Advertisement

— Reuters

Opposition leader targeted, allies say

Tunisia’s main opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi has been summoned by a judge over money-laundering allegations, his Ennahda party said on Wednesday, accusing the authorities of targeting him for political reasons.

The July 19 summons is to answer questions about the allegations, which Ennahda says are untrue and a result of “distortion and fabrication.”

Reuters could not immediately reach a judiciary spokesperson.

Ghannouchi has emerged as the loudest critic of Kais Saied since the president seized broad powers last year, moved to rule by decree and ousted the elected parliament in which the Ennahda leader is speaker.

Earlier this year, Saied moved to take ultimate authority over the judiciary, replacing the body that guaranteed its independence and sacking dozens of judges.

Advertisement

Ghannouchi’s court date is less than a week before Saied holds a referendum on a new constitution that he has written broadly expanding his powers while limiting checks on his actions, a referendum that Ennahda says it will boycott.

Saied has said that his actions were needed to save Tunisia from years of political paralysis and economic stagnation and that his constitution will uphold people’s rights and freedoms.

— Reuters

17 dead in Pakistan's monsoon rains: Three days of monsoon rains left at least 17 people dead and damaged dozens of homes across southwest Pakistan, officials said Wednesday. Streets and homes were flooded in various parts of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, the provincial disaster management agency said. Rains have inundated areas across Pakistan, disrupting normal life. Sherry Rehman, the minister for climate change, told a news conference in the capital of Islamabad that 77 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Pakistan since June.

Advertisement

Fugitive extradited to Italy after 28 years: A convicted mobster who was one of Italy's most-wanted fugitives and reputedly one of the world's most powerful drug brokers arrived in Rome on Wednesday, extradited by Brazil after 28 years on the lam. Rocco Morabito held the No. 2 position on the list of Italy's most wanted and dangerous mobsters. He was convicted two decades ago in absentia of drug trafficking as part of the 'Ndrangheta organized crime syndicate, which does billions of dollars in cocaine business.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article