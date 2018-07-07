HAITI

Fuel price hikes dropped after riots

The Haitian government suspended a fuel price hike Saturday after widespread violence broke out across the capital, Port-au-Prince, and in the northern city of Cap-Haïtien.

Demonstrators attacked a Best Western Premiere hotel in one of the wealthiest neighborhoods of Haiti’s capital. Several hundred rioters were seen hurling rocks and breaking windows, forcing hotel guests in the neighborhood of Pétion-Ville to remain inside.

No injuries or deaths were reported during Saturday’s incidents, but at least three people were killed Friday as protesters used burning tires and barricades to block major streets. At one point they attempted to set a gas station on fire but were held off by police.

The demonstrations began after the Commerce Ministry and Economic Ministry announced an increase of 38 percent to 51 percent for gasoline, diesel and kerosene.

Government officials agreed to reduce fuel subsidies in February as part of an assistance package with the International Monetary Fund. The agreement also included increased spending on social services and infrastructure and improved tax collection in an effort to modernize Haiti’s economy.

U.K. police officer tested at hospital treating poisoned: A British police officer was being tested at a hospital in Salisbury, one week after a nerve agent sickened two people thought to have handled a contaminated item from the March attack on a Russian ex-spy and his daughter. The officer showed up at a hospital for medical advice and was transferred to Salisbury District Hospital for "appropriate specialist tests," the hospital said. The hospital did not say what condition the unidentified police officer was being evaluated for or if the officer might have been exposed to Novichok, a deadly nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union during the Cold War. British officials have said the chemical weapon is what caused the others to fall ill. The man and woman poisoned a week ago are in critical condition at the Salisbury hospital, which is also where Sergei and Yulia Skripal spent months being treated. The Salisbury hospital "has seen a number of members of the public who have come to the hospital with health concerns since this incident started and none have required any treatment."

Heavy rains trigger deadly floods in Japan: Torrents of rainfall and flooding battered a widespread area in southwestern Japan, and local media is reporting dozens of people are dead and missing due to ­fast-rising waters and mudslides. Television footage showed a residential area in Okayama prefecture seeped in brown water spreading like a huge lake. Evacuation orders had been issued to more than 360,000 people, the prefecture said in a statement, but people were on rooftops awaiting rescue by helicopter. NHK TV said water had reached as high as 16 feet in the worst-hit areas, and Kyodo news service put the death tally at 34 people.

Nine killed in attack on Somalia's Interior Ministry: At least nine people were killed and 13 wounded in an attack on Somalia's Interior Ministry claimed by the al-Shabab extremist group. Security forces killed all three attackers after a two-hour gun battle inside the ministry, police said. A number of people, mostly government workers, were trapped in the ministry. Witnesses said some staffers died or were injured while leaping from windows or walls in an effort to escape. The attack began when a suicide car bomber detonated at the gates of the ministry compound.­ ­Al-Shabab, an arm of al-Qaeda, often targets high-profile areas of the capital, Mogadishu.

Shipping giant pulls out of Iran, fearing U.S. sanctions: One of the world's biggest cargo shippers has announced it is pulling out of Iran for fear of becoming entangled in U.S. sanctions. The announcement by France's CMA CGM, which has the world's third-largest container shipping flee, deals a blow to Tehran's efforts to persuade European countries to keep their companies operating in Iran. European powers which still support the 2015 nuclear deal, which the United States says Iran is in violation of, say they will do more to encourage their businesses to remain engaged with Iran. But the prospect of being banned in the United States appears to be enough to persuade European companies to keep out.

Mexico's president-elect plans to end fuel imports: Mexican President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he will seek to end the country's massive fuel imports, nearly all from the United States, during the first three years of his term while also boosting refining at home. He told reporters that he will also prioritize growing crude oil production domestically, which has fallen sharply for years.

