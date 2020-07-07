The report focused on Idlib, the last major rebel bastion in Syria and the site of an exodus of more than 1 million civilians. They were displaced amid an intensified Russian and Syrian government offensive, as well as torture and other rights violations by U.N.-designated terrorist groups.

AD

AD

The commission catalogued more than 50 attacks on hospitals, schools, markets and homes — some involving cluster munitions. It said the attacks amount to war crimes because they were “indiscriminate” and deliberately targeted protected objects.

The main al-Qaeda-linked group in Syria, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS, “detained, tortured and executed civilians expressing dissenting opinions,” the commission said. The HTS was also accused of indiscriminately shelling civilian areas.

— Associated Press

JAPAN

55 dead, dozen missing as rain pummels south

Soldiers used boats to rescue residents as floodwaters flowed down streets in southern Japanese towns hit by heavy rains that were expanding across the region on Tuesday. At least 55 people have died, and a dozen remain missing.

AD

Pounding rain since Friday in the Kyushu region has triggered widespread flooding. More rain was predicted in Kyushu and the western half of the main island of Honshu as the rain front moved east.

AD

About 3 million residents in Kyushu, Japan’s third-largest island, were advised to evacuate.

Tens of thousands of troops, police and other rescue workers mobilized from across the country worked their way through mud and debris in the hardest hit riverside towns along the Kuma River.

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

Arms export licensesto Saudis can resume

Britain can once again issue licenses to export arms to Saudi Arabia after complying with a court order, its trade minister said Tuesday.

AD

The Court of Appeal last year ruled that Britain broke the law by allowing sales of weapons to Saudi Arabia that might have been deployed in the war in Yemen.

The court concluded that the government had erred in law in its decision-making processes on arms export licenses to Saudi Arabia, after activists said there was evidence that the weapons had been used in violation of human rights statutes.

AD

The court’s decision did not mean Britain had to halt weapons exports to Saudi Arabia, but it had to pause the granting of new arms export licenses to the kingdom, Britain’s biggest arms purchaser.

Trade Minister Liz Truss said the government had retaken those decisions on a “correct legal basis,” meaning it could resume issuing licenses. “I have assessed that there is not a clear risk that the export of arms and military equipment to Saudi Arabia might be used in the commission of a serious violation” of international humanitarian law, she said.

AD

The Campaign Against the Arms Trade, which originally brought the legal action, decried the “morally bankrupt decision.”

— Reuters

Russian ex-journalist charged with treason: A former journalist who worked as an adviser to the director of Russia's state space corporation was arrested and jailed on charges of passing military secrets to a Western nation. Ivan Safronov, who had written about military and security issues for a decade before becoming an adviser to the Roscosmos head, is accused of relaying sensitive data to a spy agency of an unspecified NATO member. Many former colleagues alleged that authorities may have wanted revenge for Safronov's past reporting that exposed Russian military incidents and opaque arms trade deals.

AD

AD

2 dead as trains collide head-on near Czech-German border: At least two people were killed and 24 were injured when two trains collided in the northwest of the Czech Republic near the border with Germany, an emergency services spokesman said. The accident occurred between Pernink, about six miles from Germany, and Nove Hamry, in the region of the spa town Karlovy Vary. Of those injured, nine had serious or severe injuries.