More than a dozen killed in attack in Nigeria: More than a dozen people were killed when suspected Islamist militants attacked a village in northeast Nigeria, two local officials said. The attack occurred near the administrative area of Hong in the state of Adamawa, the officials said. James Pukuma, chairman of the administrative area, said 18 people were killed when gunmen on motorcycles stormed the village. Attacks by Islamist militants have been intensifying in northeast Nigeria in recent months.