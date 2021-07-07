The Taliban political committee flew from Doha, Qatar’s capital, to Iran’s capital to meet the Afghan government officials
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif greeted the delegates, urging them to “take difficult decisions today for the future of their country,” state-run media reported. Later, he tweeted that the meeting had been “cordial” and promised that Iran would stand with the Afghans on their road to peace.
Afghanistan’s uncertain path toward peace bears profound consequences for its western neighbor Iran, which the United Nations estimates hosts about 2 million undocumented Afghans. Amid the specter of another civil war in Afghanistan, there are growing fears in Iran about a new wave of Afghans seeking refuge in the country, where poverty is worsening under tough U.S. sanctions.
— Associated Press
SWEDEN
Lofven wins support to form new government
Prime Minister Stefan Lofven narrowly won support from lawmakers to form a new government after leading Sweden in a caretaking capacity since late last month.
Lofven received 116 votes in the 349-seat parliament in favor of giving him the mandate, with 60 abstentions. In Sweden, prime ministers can govern as long as there is no parliamentary majority — a minimum 175 votes — against them. A total 173 votes were cast against Lofven on Wednesday.
Lawmakers from the Center Party and the Left Party abstained from voting, paving the way for his victory, while Lofven’s Social Democratic Party, the Greens and one independent lawmaker voted for him. All together, they accounted for 175 seats in parliament, the minimum number needed for a majority.
Lofven has said he will form a two-party cabinet with the Greens and is expected to present it Friday.
The 63-year-old lost a June 21 no-confidence vote called by the right-wing Sweden Democrats. The move succeeded because the Left Party, a government ally, had withdrawn its support for Lofven’s previous coalition government with the Greens over proposed legislation to tackle a housing shortage.
— Associated Press
WEST BANK
Israel again demolishes Palestinian village
Israel demolished the Bedouin herding community of Khirbet Humsu in the occupied West Bank, the latest chapter in the military’s attempts to uproot the Palestinian village of makeshift homes.
At least 65 people, including 35 children, were displaced, said Christopher Holt of the West Bank Protection Consortium, a group of international aid agencies supported by the European Union that is assisting the residents.
The demolitions left the villagers, who earn their livelihood primarily by herding about 4,000 sheep, homeless for at least the fifth time in the past year.
“It’s a very serious escalation,” said Holt, who was in the area.
The Israeli government, run by a coalition headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, says the village was built illegally in the middle of a military firing range.
But Palestinians say it is nearly impossible to receive building permits in Israeli-controlled territory, and human rights groups accuse Israel of stifling Palestinian development to make way for Israeli needs. Just a few miles away on either side are two large Jewish farming settlements.
— Associated Press
More than a dozen killed in attack in Nigeria: More than a dozen people were killed when suspected Islamist militants attacked a village in northeast Nigeria, two local officials said. The attack occurred near the administrative area of Hong in the state of Adamawa, the officials said. James Pukuma, chairman of the administrative area, said 18 people were killed when gunmen on motorcycles stormed the village. Attacks by Islamist militants have been intensifying in northeast Nigeria in recent months.
— From news services