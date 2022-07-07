World Digest: July 7, 2022

Gift Article Share

Abiy admits military losses in insurgencies Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ethiopian police and soldiers are dying on a “daily” basis as the country grapples with insurgencies in Oromia and elsewhere, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Thursday. In a parliamentary address, Abiy repeated a vow to destroy the Oromo Liberation Army, a rebel group his government blames for two recent massacres targeting members of the Amhara ethnic group.

In a rare admission of government losses, Abiy also said that “hundreds” of district officials have been killed.

The increase in violence in Oromia comes as the 20-month-old conflict with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front appears to be waning.

— Associated Press

Probe of economist's death called flawed

Two leading human rights groups accused Egyptian authorities Thursday of failing to conduct an impartial and transparent investigation into the suspicious death of an economic researcher in custody.

In a joint statement, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International accused Egyptian prosecutors of having turned a blind eye to “mounting evidence” that 48-year-old Ayman Hadhoud disappeared, was tortured and was denied access to timely health care.

Hadhoud’s whereabouts were unknown for two months before he was declared dead in April. The Interior Ministry said he died in the government-run Abbasiya Mental Health Hospital in Cairo, where he had been taken for allegedly trying to break into a home and exhibiting “irresponsible behavior.”

“The severely flawed investigation ... is another stark reminder of the impunity crisis in Egypt,” said Philip Luther of Amnesty International. “Failure to adequately investigate ... only emboldens security forces to continue violating detainees’ right to life.”

Last month, a court rejected an appeal by Hadhoud’s family to reinvestigate his death.

Earlier, prosecutors had refused to let independent observers attend the autopsy of Hadhoud’s body, and ultimately concluded that he died of chronic heart disease that led to a cardiac and respiratory arrest.

— Associated Press

Israeli gets life term on drug charges

The United Arab Emirates has sentenced an Israeli woman convicted on drug charges to life in prison, her lawyer said Thursday.

The court had initially sentenced her to death but canceled it last week. Israel says it has closely followed the case in the UAE, which normalized relations with Israel in 2020 in the first of the Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump administration.

Fida Kiwan, 43, a resident of the Israeli city of Haifa, was arrested in March 2021. Officials say they found marijuana, cocaine and MDMA in the apartment where she was staying, and she was convicted

of intending to sell drugs. She denied the allegations.

The UAE has some of the world’s most restrictive drug laws. Trafficking typically carries a life sentence and possession a shorter jail sentence.

— Associated Press

UAE set to run Kabul airport in deal with Taliban: The Taliban and the United Arab Emirates are poised to strike a deal for the Persian Gulf nation to run Kabul airport and several others in Afghanistan that could be announced within weeks, according to sources familiar with the talks. The Taliban, whose government remains an international pariah, had courted regional powers, including Qatar and Turkey, to operate Kabul airport and others. But after months of talks, and at one point raising the possibility of a joint UAE-Turkey-Qatar deal, the Taliban is set to hand the operations in their entirety to the UAE, which had previously run Afghan airports, the sources said.

10th body recovered after Italy avalanche: Rescue crews in northern Italy have recovered a tenth body and said they are looking for one more hiker after a deadly avalanche triggered by the collapse of a chunk of melting glacier. Alpine rescue crews used dogs and drones to recover the remains in the debris of Sunday's avalanche on the Marmolada glacier, east of Bolzano, said Maurizio Fugatti, the head of Trento province. To date, only six of the 10 bodies have been positively identified, including those of two Czech citizens. Crews have found body parts at the site, evidence of the fierce force of the avalanche.

— From news services

