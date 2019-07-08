THE VATICAN

Archbishop's immunity in groping probe lifted

The Vatican said Monday that it will lift the diplomatic immunity of its ambassador to France, who is accused of groping and inappropriate touching by multiple men.

The announcement followed the French Foreign Ministry’s statement earlier in the day that it had “received confirmation from the Holy See of a waiver of immunity” so Archbishop Luigi Ventura could be properly investigated over allegations of sexual aggression.

The Paris prosecutor’s office opened an investigation of Ventura in January. The Vatican has said its envoy is cooperating, but one of the accusers, Mathieu de La Souchère, asserted last week that the probe was essentially stalled over the immunity question.

De La Souchère filed a police report in Paris this year accusing Ventura of touching his buttocks repeatedly during a Jan. 17 reception at Paris City Hall.

Ventura has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. His whereabouts are unknown. He did, however, agree to investigators’ request to take part in a “confrontation” with his accusers in May, according to French media reports. All accused him of putting his hands on their buttocks and making other inappropriate gestures.

— Associated Press

KOREAN PENINSULA

Son of defector from South moves to North

The son of the highest-profile South Korean to defect to North Korea has arrived in the North to permanently resettle, North Korean state media said. If confirmed, it would be an unusual case of a South Korean defecting to the impoverished, authoritarian North.

The state-run Uriminzokkiri website reported that Choe In-guk, about 72, arrived in Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital, on Saturday. The website published photos and a video showing a bespectacled Choe in a beret reading his arrival statement at Pyongyang’s airport.

Choe said he had decided to live in North Korea for good because his parents’ “dying wishes” were for him to work for its unification with South Korea, according to a statement published on the website.

Choe is the son of former South Korean foreign minister Choe Deok-shin, who defected to North Korea with his wife in 1986, years after he was embroiled in a corruption scandal and political disputes with then-South Korean President Park Chung-hee. He died in 1989.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry said Choe In-guk was in North Korea without special permission from the Seoul government.

The two Koreas, split along the world’s most heavily fortified border for about 70 years, bar their citizens from visiting each other’s territory without special permission.

A small number of South Koreans suffering economic hardship at home have gone to North Korea to live in past years, but North Korea is known to have repatriated such people.

— Associated Press

the hague

Notorious Congolese rebel leader convicted

The International Criminal Court on Monday convicted a notorious rebel commander known as “The Terminator” of 18 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes for his role in atrocities in a bloody ethnic conflict in a mineral-rich region of Congo in 2002-2003.

Bosco Ntaganda, who maintained his innocence during his trial, faces a maximum life sentence. A hearing will be scheduled to determine his sentence. Ntaganda has 30 days to appeal.

Ntaganda was first indicted in 2006 and became a symbol of impunity in Africa, even serving as a general in Congo’s army before turning himself in in 2013 as his power base crumbled.

Presiding Judge Robert Fremr said Ntaganda was guilty as a direct perpetrator or a co-perpetrator of crimes such as murders, rapes and a massacre in a banana field, as well as of enlisting and using child soldiers.

Ntaganda was the deputy chief of staff and commander of operations for the Patriotic Forces for the Liberation of Congo. The rebel group’s leader, Thomas Lubanga, was convicted by the ICC in 2012 of using child soldiers. He is serving a 14-year sentence.

— Associated Press

Quake injures scores in Iran: A 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolted a town in southwestern Iran, injuring more than 100 people and damaging buildings. The semiofficial ILNA news agency said seven out of the 112 people injured were hospitalized, and an older man died of a heart attack during the quake. Rescue teams were combing the mountainous area around the town of Masjid Soleiman in Khuzestan province where the temblor occurred. Iran is located on major seismic faults and averages one earthquake

per day.

— From news services