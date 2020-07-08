A federal judge in Washington had ordered Tajideen’s release in May. The National, an English-language newspaper in the United Arab Emirates, said the 64-year-old was granted compassionate release because of his health and fears of coronavirus infection in prison. The Justice Department had contested the release.

Tajideen was accused of conspiring with at least five other people to conduct more than $50 million in transactions with U.S. businesses in violation of sanctions barring him from doing business with U.S. nationals and firms because of his support for Hezbollah. Washington has designated the Iran-backed Hezbollah a terrorist group.

Tajideen pleaded guilty last year and agreed to pay $50 million.

— Associated Press

SERBIA

Amid protests, leader backs off lockdown

Serbian police fired tear gas at protesters after being pelted with flares and stones Wednesday as thousands demonstrated outside the parliament despite warnings that such gatherings could spread coronavirus infections.

The evening before, violence erupted in Belgrade when a crowd stormed the parliament in protest of plans to reimpose a lockdown following a new spike in cases. Forty-three officers and 17 protesters were injured, and there were 23 arrests.

Although he had said a day earlier that a new lockdown would be imposed in the capital this weekend, President Aleksandar Vucic said Wednesday that he had ultimately advised the government and health authorities not to introduce it. The government will announce a new set of restrictive measures on Thursday, he said.

Serbia, a country of 7 million, has reported 17,076 covid-19 cases and 341 deaths. Health authorities say hospitals are running at full capacity. The number of new infections rose from 299 on Tuesday to 357 on Wednesday.

Critics blame the government’s decisions to allow soccer matches, religious festivities, parties and private gatherings to resume, and parliamentary elections to go ahead on June 21.

— Reuters

180 bodies found in Burkina Faso mass graves, group says: At least 180 bodies were found in mass graves in northern Burkina Faso, with evidence suggesting that the army was involved in large-scale executions, Human Rights Watch said. The bodies were dumped in groups of up to 20 under bridges, in fields and in vacant lots, the group said in a report. The killings occurred between November last year and June. This is the latest accusation of extrajudicial killings against Burkina Faso's military, which is struggling to stem Islamist extremist violence.

Pro-India leader, 2 family members killed in Kashmir: Unidentified assailants fatally shot a pro-India politician along with his father and brother in Kashmir, police said, in the first major attack on members of India's ruling party in the disputed Himalayan region. Police blamed militants fighting Indian rule in the Muslim-majority valley for the attack on Sheikh Wasim Bari, a leader with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, and his family. No rebel group asserted responsibility for the attack. Rebels have been fighting Indian rule since 1989.

Colombia offers path to civilian life for dissident rebels: Colombia is offering rebels who have rejected the nation's historic peace deal and remain armed a path forward as civilians if they agree to surrender their weapons and cooperate in any judicial proceedings against them. The decree is aimed at dissidents with the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, as well as those belonging to three other groups. The groups are estimated to have several thousand militants who continue to carry out violence in conflict-ridden parts of the country. The offer is similar to past government efforts aimed at persuading individual members of illegal armed groups to surrender rather than negotiate a collective peace deal, as was done with FARC in 2016.

— From news services

